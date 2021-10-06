Oftentimes it takes someone else pointing out to us that we are good at something for us to realize that we have a gift.
For Pastor Jeff Davenport of Hurricane, that “someone” was his college English professor.
“Dr. Betty Lou Waters at West Virginia Tech gave me a writing test when I was a freshman,” Davenport recollects. “The assignment was to write about a picture of an old sailing captain, smoking a pipe while standing at the boat’s helm and looking out over the ocean. After reading my response, Dr. Waters told me I had a gift.”
He adds, “I believe that every gift comes from God, but sometimes we fail to see them. With my ability to write, I needed someone else to point it out to me.”
From that day forward, the Hansford, West Virginia, native was inspired to become a steward of this gift he had been given.
“I’m sure I will never stop writing!” he enthuses. “For me, it is therapy to get thoughts out of my head and onto paper. It’s cleansing and rewarding, even if no one else ever publishes or even sees it.”
But people have read Davenport’s work. In fact, he has published several books over the years, even though life since discovering his gift has been busy.
After college, he spent time with the Kansas City Royals organization as a first baseman. He married his wife Beth and raised three children. He has served as a pastor for over 30 years because he loves people and wants them to know how much God loves them.
Today, Davenport is the senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Hurricane and a grandfather of five, but he has not forgotten Dr. Waters’ words from so many years ago. And he has never stopped writing since.
“I’m constantly writing and sharing it with our congregation,” he says. “I’m currently working on a series of sermons that may become a book someday, if God so wills. I believe my gift comes from Him, and although not all of my writing is ‘Christian’ by nature, I can never escape the influence of God’s love.”
One example of this is Davenport’s book titled “Chatter UP: Helping Your Child Succeed in Little League.” This first book of his, though a parenting manual of sorts, is not a biblical treatise.
“Chatter UP was born out of a need for a solution, which I think is the best motivation for writing,” Davenport explains. “I had attended a Little League baseball game in which a dad, who was also a team’s coach, dragged his child, who was the team’s first baseman, into the dugout because the young player had missed a ball. I returned home fuming about this out-of-control parental behavior and my niece said, ‘Well, why don’t you just write a book about it?’”
So he did. And he found an audience eager to listen.
“The president of Little League Baseball at the time was Stephen Keener, and he immediately endorsed the publication of the book,” Davenport recounts. “At the same time, Major League Baseball umpire Greg Gibson read the manuscript and began to champion it as well.”
But it is not the accolades that drive Davenport to keep writing.
“Writers write because they have something to say,” he posits. “The most satisfaction comes when you read words that were only moments ago hidden away in your heart. It’s nice when others appreciate them, too, but that cannot be your first motivation.”
So although many of the works Davenport has written are currently unpublished, he is content with that…although he is excited for people in the community to enjoy them one day.
“Some of my favorite books have not yet found a publisher,” he admits. “I wrote a series of books entitled The God Made series, which includes titles like “God Made You” and “God Made Snow”. I have another series titled “Bob’s Beard”, which was inspired by my youngest son Mitch’s big red beard. In the book, Bob uses his beard to help others... it’s rather charming and funny!”
Davenport continues, “I also love a whimsical, mystical book I wrote entitled “The Smirkles”. One day a rhyme popped into my head: ‘They ate all the food from all the food places and walked around town with crumbs on their faces.’ The legend of The Smirkles grew from there.”
While Davenport has great fondness for these unpublished products of his imagination, he also cherishes those works of his that are currently in print.
“I believe they are helping a lot of people,” he says.
One of those books is “Shady People: A Rhyming Children’s Book About Body Safety”.
“Shady People was written after a missionary in Latvia, who works with abused women and children, asked me to help her address the difficult subject of pedophilia,” Davenport explains. “The book, without robbing the child’s innocence, helps prepare him or her to be aware of people who may wish to hurt them.”
His other published book is geared toward parents of young children.
“‘God Is Really Really Real: 30 Easily Taught Bible Doctrines’ is a fully illustrated children’s book,” Davenport says. “It is the entire account of the Bible from creation to Revelation, written in rhyme. There is also a section for parents to interact with their children at bedtime (Tuck-in Questions!) and a more detailed section on each doctrine in the back of the book for parents.”
Although many years ago it took a relative stranger to reveal to Jeff Davenport that he was blessed with an ability to write, he has known all along that the gift itself came from his God.
If you would like to purchase “Shady People: A Rhyming Children’s Book About Body Safety,” check out Amazon or WestBow Press at https://www. westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/ 809692-shady-people. If you would like to purchase “God Is Really Really Real: 30 Easily Taught Bible Doctrines”, you can also find it on Amazon or at New Leaf Press at https://www.nlpg.com/god-is-really-really-real.