When you think of the police force that serves your town, what word or phrase comes to mind to describe the type of work they do?
Enforcer? Punisher?
Detective Jonathan Payne of the Hurricane Police Department employs a more positive title for his work: problem solver.
He sees the police force as a unit of men and women devoted to solving problems in and for their community.
Sometimes that problem might be relatively minor, like the ones Payne solved when he was on road patrol detail in his early years as a cop. Assisting folks who have car trouble on a busy highway, coordinating help for them while keeping them safe. Most of the time, though, solving problems can be very complicated and even dangerous for Payne. Like handling intense, volatile situations in a calm, professional manner.
And even as the COVID-19 pandemic grips the world, Payne and his colleagues are still dedicated to solving problems in our community.
It’s something to which Detective Payne has dedicated the past 13 years of his life. And something that he dreamed of doing even as a child.
“I told my mother I was going to be a police officer at a very young age,” he recalls. “Although I was a typical child who changed my mind a hundred different times, when it came down to it, I knew I wanted to be a cop.”
It was a career that aligned well with his gregarious personality and active lifestyle.
“I cannot sit behind a desk doing the same exact thing, day in and day out. I want to be ‘out there’ experiencing different situations with different types of people.”
He jokes, “Of course, the blue lights and all the equipment we use are an added bonus.”
Originally from Glasgow, West Virginia, Payne attended Riverside High School and West Virginia State, majoring in criminal justice. He married, had a son and daughter, and moved to Hurricane.
That is where he began his lifelong dream of problem solving as a police officer. Before becoming a detective, he moved up the ranks from road patrol to SRO (School Resource Officer) for all of the public schools in Hurricane.
“Working as a school resource officer revived me as a police officer because I could see the kind of impact that I had in the lives of children in our community,” Payne states.
One problem that he has done his best to combat is the negative societal perception of policemen that has filtered down to some children.
“Children most of their lives are taught to be scared of us because they are taught that we exist only to take them to jail if they misbehave,” he says, adding: “I get really frustrated with that mentality, because you should want your children coming to us in a time of crisis, no matter how big or small.”
“Time of crisis” certainly applies to the current global pandemic. But Payne and his fellow police officers are still doing what they do best — problem solving — albeit with more constraints than they had in the past.
“This crisis has drastically impacted all police officers, including me,” he admits. “As a detective, most of my investigations are on hold because face-to-face interactions are discouraged and there are only so many things that can be done behind a computer or on a phone.”
Local road patrol has gone from a proactive police approach to a reactive one. Police officers still respond to 911 calls, but they limit their exposure out of an abundance of caution.
Because, like us, they go home to family members who they don’t want to potentially expose.
“We aren’t on duty 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Most of us have families and none of us ever wants to bring something like COVID-19 home to them.”
The time that Payne spends at home with his family lately has been filled with problem-solving of a more paternal sort, but he faces it with his characteristic optimism.
“I know our families can frustrate us now, especially with all the time being spent together, but before COVID-19, when was the last time your family was able to sit down and eat dinner together? There used to be so many things impeding the family from eating a traditional dinner. Work, dance, sports, and overtime shifts intervened. We had to pack our meals or run through a drive-thru. Something I have really enjoyed recently has been teaching my children to cook with me.”
Besides cooking with his family, Payne has combated his kids’ boredom with puzzles, sidewalk chalk art, home projects, and indoor forts.
Boredom is not affecting just his children, though.
“I feel that there are many non-essential people still traveling the roads and going out in public just because they’re bored. We at the HPD understand that people need to go to the grocery store. But if you are making unnecessary trips, you are just exposing yourselves and others.”
He urges, “Limit how much time you spend out in public.”
Payne applauds the protective measures that he sees his community members using more frequently.
“I have seen more people recently using personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, which I think helps our community a great deal. I believe that the safer practices we use now may benefit us when things get back to normal.”
When things do get back to “normal,” Payne has some concerns about the toll the virus will have had on his community.
“There is obviously a physical toll this virus takes on people, but I also worry about the mental health impact this will have on our loved ones and our community. If you or someone you know needs someone to talk to during this time, call the Optum hotline at 1-866-342-6892 or check out their website (https://www.liveandworkwell.com/en/public/custom/covid19.html).”
He also worries about the children whom he once served as a school resource officer.
“We have many programs in place in our community to ensure that families are being fed. But is it enough? We don’t know yet. The last thing I want to think about is children being hungry because they can’t come to school and get a hot meal.”
It certainly puts the meal time that Payne is enjoying with his own family in perspective.
“Isn’t now a great time to sit down together as a family and enjoy this time you have with them? Wouldn’t now be a great time to look across the table and tell them you love them?”
Concerns of all shapes, sizes, and varieties come second nature to a public servant who has dedicated his life to helping solve the problems that face his community.
“Some would say ‘be careful what you wish for’ with this career and that is true. I have met many unscrupulous people, but I have also found out how many good people are still out there. That is what keeps me motivated in this job. That, and remembering all of the good that I can do for the people around me.”