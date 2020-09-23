Several churches plan to meet on the east lawn of the Cabell County Courthouse on Saturday, Sept. 26, to pray for national repentance and a third Great Awakening “before divisions destroy our country,” says Darrell Buttram, pastor of the Tenth Avenue Church of God.
Members of any local congregation in the Tri-State Area are welcome to attend the one-hour-long event, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
The prayer rally is being conducted in coordination with a similar 12-hour event on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., arranged by the Rev. Jonathan Cahn, a 61-year-old Messianic Jewish pastor, and several other such rallies across the United States and around the world. Among the 18 or so speakers in Washington will be Mike Lindell, founder and CEO of My Pillow Inc.; evangelist Nicky Cruz; Isik Abla, a former Muslim who now is a Christian minister; Curt Landry, founder of House of David Ministries; and gospel singer Gloria Elliott.
Franklin Graham, president and chief executive officer of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, will conduct a prayer march on the National Mall from noon to 2 p.m. with no speakers or singers — just stopping for prayer at several spots along the way between the Lincoln Memorial and the U.S. Capitol.
These prayer events are leading up to Yom Kippur (Hebrew for “Day of Atonement”), the last of the 10 “Days of Awe” for the Jewish people.
“I’m sure every believer agrees that the United States of America needs prayer — and millions of people, including believers, need to repent of sin and beg God to come down in His power,” says Mike Chapman, pastor of the Guyandotte United Methodist Church.
Cahn, who founded Hope of the World Ministries in 1989 and today is head of the Beth Israel Worship Center in Wayne, New Jersey, has written several books, including “The Harbinger: The Ancient Mystery That Holds the Secret of America’s Future” (2011) and “The Mystery of the Shemitah: The 3,000-Year-Old Mystery That Holds the Secret of America’s Future, the World’s Future, and Your Future” (2014).
“It is time, if ever there was one, to put aside our denominational differences, our political differences, our congregational differences, and our family differences, and come together like we never have before to pray for our nation that God’s power may fall on us,” says Larry Greene, pastor of River Cities Community Church.
“We will ask those who attend to wear masks and observe social distancing,” says Deb Winters, pastor of Transformation Community Church. “We are asking people who can’t stand for long periods of time to bring lawn chairs or come and go at will.”
Greene will provide a public address system so the steering committee’s prayers can be heard. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the sanctuary of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, located at the corner of 7th Avenue and 3rd Street West.
For more information go to facebook.com\HuntingtonCelebration.