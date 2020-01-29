HURRICANE, W.Va. — A quilt stitched by the hands of two local women is now far from home, traveling across the country for exhibit in the 45th annual International Quilt Festival through August.
Mary Brown, of Hurricane, and Lovenia Casto, of Milton, worked together to design and create the custom quilt, “Midnight Rayes,” which made its first stop in Houston in October, where over 1,700 quilts and wall hangings were on display.
Brown, who is a quilting teacher, met Casto when she enrolled in one of her classes, and the two are now members of the Quilt Lovers Guild in Hurricane.
“Lovenia was in one of my classes at West Virginia Quilts in Barboursville,” Brown said. “She joined the guild, and that’s how we got acquainted.”
Brown and Casto’s quilts have hung in the Charleston Culture Center, North Carolina and in Ripley, but this is the first time their work has been featured in a display of this size.
“When I found out we’d been accepted, I was shocked,” Casto said. “We really lost it.”
“Midnight Rayes” is 100-inch by 100-inch in size, which is much larger than an average quilt, Brown said.
The piece was made using a 12-foot machine called a long arm, which is Casto’s specialty.
“I had one, but it wasn’t my cup of tea. Making the top is my favorite, and the quilting is all her,” Brown said. “She does the custom quilting, and it’s just unreal. We just make a good combination.”
Brown has been quilting since she was 12 years old, and Casto picked up the craft after retirement.
“I had an accident and hurt my leg and needed something to keep me busy,” Casto said.
While the two said they’re grateful for the recognition, their favorite part about being able to quilt is giving back to the community and providing those who may be less fortunate with special gifts to keep them warm or pass along as needed.
“I’ve never sold a quilt in my life,” Brown said. “I’ve probably given away over 100.”
The Quilt Lovers Guild of Hurricane is one of the most active in the area, Brown said, and works hard to provide quilts for Habitat for Humanity, the West Virginia Veterans Home in Barboursville and Women and Children’s Hospital in Charleston, among other organizations. Brown and Casto’s quilt will make its next stop in Long Beach, California, in July before returning home to West Virginia.