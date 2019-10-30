TEAYS VALLEY — Seniors at Teays Valley Christian School are learning the financial skills for life that many adults wish they had acquired before graduating high school.
That’s because TVCS has been chosen as one of 500 schools nationwide to offer the Ramsey Education course Foundations in Personal Finance. Thanks to the generosity of the Jackson Charitable Foundation (part of Jackson National Life Insurance Company), more than 40,000 high school students around the country are taking this course in the 2019-20 school year.
Among those 40,000 are Abigail Temple’s seniors at Teays Valley Christian. A secondary English teacher, Temple also assists students with planning for college and career. And according to her, students appreciate a course that equips them for something so practical as their financial future.
“This has been the most engaged I have seen them in a long time,” Temple said. “I believe it is the practicality of the content. They realize this information could change or impact their future.”
The Foundations in Personal Finance curriculum covers budgeting and saving money, avoiding and/or managing debt, and bargain shopping. It also educates students on taxes, insurance, investment and retirement, and challenges them to write resumes, apply for college grants, and set financial goals for themselves.
Ramsey Education and The Jackson Charitable Foundation believe that teaching the next generation principles of financial freedom will make a significant impact on their families and communities.
It seems to be having a positive effect on Abigail Temple’s seniors already.
“The students have been impressed with the class. They feel it is something they will need to use in life,” Temple attests. “One of their favorite chapters so far taught about bargain shopping. They also found the class on debt to be very helpful and informative.”
The curriculum itself engages high school students automatically with its digital format, interactive components and videos. Her students say the videos provide a “live lecture feel.”
In her sixth year at TVCS, Temple, who herself has been through the financial course, finds the curriculum to be “well-designed, well-organized, and easy to facilitate.”
Given its practical subject matter and its user-friendly nature, Foundations in Personal Finance will be a great tool for shaping students’ lives, according to Temple.
“As educators, our job is to best prepare our students for the future. If we stop that preparation at reading, writing, math, science, social studies, art, etc., we are failing to prepare them for one of the most dominating aspects of every individual’s life — finances. Dave Ramsey’s curriculum helps us make sure our students are prepared to make those wise financial decisions.”