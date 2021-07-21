The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

nsvalogocrimson.png

Huntington SVA Island X-1 is open to new members.

 Courtesy of Navy Seabee Veterans of America

HUNTINGTON — The first and only chartered U.S. Navy Seabee Veterans of America (SVA) Unit in West Virginia, based in Huntington, invites all Seabee veterans to consider joining the organization.

Huntington SVA Island X-1’s veteran members join together to share in the pride of their service while providing public support to charitable organizations. The group meets monthly for informal dinner meetings with spouses and guests and different area restaurants. They also enjoy family outings such as picnics, parades and holiday parties.

Annual membership fees are $20. While enrollment officially runs from July 1-30, enrollments are accepted at any time throughout the year and members are committed to nothing but fellowship.

Veterans from other military branches are also welcome to join as non-paying associate members.

Applications and more information can be obtained by calling Island Secretary John Turner at 304-453-1474.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.