EDITOR’S NOTE: Throughout the summer, The Herald-Dispatch will look at how local former high school stars performed with their college teams. Following is a review of some student-athletes from Concord College:
Gretchen Mills made a tremendous university debut at Concord, winning the Mountain East Conference women’s indoor track freshman of the year award. She is the first Concord student-athlete to do so.
The former Cabell Midland High School star finished second in the 5,000-meters in the MEC Indoor Championships and was sixth in the 3,000-meter run in 10:55.
John Casey, Men’s track, Hurricane: A freshman, Casey finished 27th in the 5,000-meter run in 16:37 at the VMI Winter Classic. He placed 11th in the 5,000 in the Finn-Pincus Invite at Roanoke College. One week later again at Roanoke, Casey finished eighth in the mile in 4:50.17 in the Roanoke Elite. In cross country, Casey finished 51st in the Hokie Invite at Virginia Tech and 21st at the Concord Alumni Meet.
Lindsey Cummings, women’s track, Cabell Midland: A junior, Cummings finished 12th in the MEC in the 800-meter run in 2:33.93. She ran a personal-best time of 2:33.79 at the Jasmine Claggett Invite, finishing sixth in the event. Cummings clocked career-best 1,500 time of 5:39.05 to place second at the Concord Invite. She finished 13th in the 800 at the Shamrock Invite.
Ryan Gatrell, football, Huntington High: The senior defensive end made 45 tackles, 18 solo, last season. Ten of those stops were for losses, one a sack. Gatrell also forced one fumble. Those stats helped the former Highlanders’ standout earn honorable-mention All-MEC honors.
Cole Jackson, track, Hurricane: A sophomore, Jackson finished 13th in the 1,500 in the MEC Championships in 4:26.50. He turned in a personal-best time of 17:16 in the 5,000 at the Shamrock Invite and a career-best 9:54 in the 3,000 at the Coastal Carolina Invite. In cross country, Jackson was 19th at the Concord Alumni Meet, running 30:15 in the 8,000.
Jacob Miller, Winfield, soccer. The senior midfielder took two shots and issued one assist last season. The assist came against Davis & Elkins.
Savannah Short, Huntington St. Joe, soccer. A freshman, Short redshirted last season.