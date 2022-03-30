CHARLESTON — Sarah Davis of Hurricane High School recently participated in the West Virginia Poetry Out Loud competition March 12 at the Culture Center in Charleston.
Bridgeport High School student Morgan Sprouse will represent West Virginia in the 2022 Poetry Out Loud National Finals. All 55 state and jurisdictional finalists will participate in the national semifinals, streaming on Sunday, May 1, with nine students advancing to the national finals, streaming on Sunday, June 5. Both events will be streamed at www.arts.gov.
Sprouse won the state competition hosted by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. Willow Peyton of St. Marys High School was the runner-up.
Sprouse recited “Mansplaining” by Jennifer Militello, “Ways of Talking” by Ha Jin and “A Psalm of Life” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
Peyton recited “the world is about to end and my grandparents are in love” by Kara Jackson, “The Children’s Hour” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and “Eating Poetry” by Mark Strand.
Thirty-nine students from high schools in 27 counties competed in the March 11 semifinals, with the top 10 contestants competing March 12 in the state final.
Morgan Sprouse will receive $200 and the opportunity to represent West Virginia in the Poetry Out Loud National Finals. Bridgeport High School will receive $500 for the purchase of poetry materials.
As the runner-up, Willow Peyton will receive $100, and her school will receive $200 to purchase poetry materials.
Poetry Out Loud is a poetry recitation contest sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, publisher of Poetry Magazine, the oldest English-language monthly publication dedicated to verse. The program is designed to encourage high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition.
Other students in the region who participated in the competition include:
Alexandria Chapman, Cabell Midland High School
Wesley Benson, Lincoln High School
Brooke Ooten, Logan High School (Top 10).
Beginning at the classroom level, nearly 4,000 students and more than 100 teachers at 50 West Virginia high schools participated in the Poetry Out Loud program this year.
For more information about Poetry Out Loud and the state final competition, contact Jim Wolfe at 304-558-0240 or james.d.wolfe@wv.gov.
