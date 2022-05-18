The West Virginia Young Writers Contest has honored outstanding writing by students in first through 12th grades from every county in the state of West Virginia for over 35 years.
The contest is an initiative of the Central West Virginia Writing Project at Marshall University and the West Virginia Department of Education.
The 2022 Young Writers Day was hosted last week at the University of Charleston, bringing together county and state winners of the writing contest, teachers and county coordinators for a full day of writing activities.
Young Writers Day is the annual celebration of writing and writers, held each May.
The young writers were given the opportunity to hear presentations from leading authors, participate in writing workshops and explore books by a wide range of authors.
The day ended with an awards ceremony recognizing state and county winners.
The following is a winning entry written by a Putnam County student:
‘A Magical Day’ by Ivy Ware
- West Teays Elementary School, Putnam County
- Teacher: Kristina Painter
- West Virginia State Winner — 1st Place, Grades 1-2
The birds were chirping outside as the clouds swiftly drifted across the bright sky. Golden sunlight covered the ground. I grabbed my sunglasses and slipped out the door. I ran through the wet puddles to get into my treehouse. I looked out the window and saw bunnies hopping on the leaves and bees on dandelions. Suddenly a glowing light showed up on the pale green leaves. Silver dust led me through the woods. I came to a stop when a soft sound filled the air. I looked down and gasped. Tiny people with wings dressed in miniature clothes were fluttering in the air. I looked at one walking on the dirt closely, her hair was braided with little daisies, her outfit was made from flowers and leaves. When I realized what she was, I gasped! SHE WAS A FAIRY! I quickly took a step back, it felt like time had stopped. Everyone was staring at me, and they all froze in horror. Both the little fairy and I took a tiny step forward. I bent down slightly and picked up the little person and placed her in the center of my palm. A small grin lit up her face. Suddenly, a huge rumble fell across the floor of the forest. They all screamed in a high-pitched voice. “The giants are coming!” one shouted. “What are the giants?” I asked, trying to talk over the loud sound. No one answered, but the noise was getting even closer! I ran behind a tree hoping not to get swept up by the horrifying ogre. Big footsteps came stomping in like boulders. Then, the huge monster came bounding in. Boom! Boom! Boom! My eyes flew open. My teacher was standing over me saying, “Wake up! It’s your turn to read.” Was I dreaming?