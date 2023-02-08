The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — As the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Andrew and Amy Vaughan Fellowship Program, three high school juniors have been selected to serve as the 2023 Student Symphonic Fellows. These students were chosen following January auditions and interviews at the Clay Center.

Brooke Miller, from Hurricane High School; Christian Garnes, from Huntington High School; and Audrey Sundstrom, from Parkersburg South High School, were all chosen as the 2023 Vaughan Fellows.

