The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced the results from last month’s 18th WVDNR Archery in the Schools State Tournament.
Shady Spring, Winfield and Hurricane were the top high school teams. The top middle school teams were Ripley, Peterstown and Elkview. The top elementary school teams were Elk, Bridge/Clendenin and Maysville.
The top 10 male and top 10 female archers in the high school, middle school and elementary divisions also were recognized during a ceremony.
Among area archers who placed in the competition were:
High School Male Individual Standings: Jaxon Adkins, Winfield High, third
High School Female Individual Standings: Netis Woodall, Poca High, second; Brea Ellison, Hurricane High, fourth; Rebecca Stodola, Herbert Hoover High, ninth; Amariana Burrows, Winfield High School, 10th.
Middle School Individual Male Standings: Maddox Hardin, Hurricane Middle, seventh
Middle School Female Individual Standings: Olivia Scott, Poca Middle, first
Elementary School Male Individual Standings: Evan Woody, Elk Elementary, second; George Cross, West Teays Elementary, fourth; Brayden Mitchell, Elk Elementary, seventh; Dylan Oldaker, Elk Elementary, ninth; Jack Cantrell, Elk Elementary, 10th
More than 750 students from almost 70 schools from around West Virginia participated in the tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on March 25. Nearly 3,000 people attended the event.
