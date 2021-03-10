HUNTINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic changed the daily routines of schools across the Tri-State. As students needed to switch to virtual classes, teachers had to reinvent the way they operate.
Several teachers from Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio, reflected on ways the pandemic has affected them, their students and their schools.
Allison Hatfield
Allison Hatfield, who has been a science teacher at Spring Valley High School for 10 years, said she and other teachers at the school have tried to mainstream their online techniques for students, so there isn’t too much variation between subject areas. Recently, the school has switched to a schedule that allows students to come into the classroom a couple of days a week, trading off with a second group of students.
Hatfield said she misses having her students constantly in class.
“I miss my kids so much more than what I ever thought possible then, with them being in front of you, because that was just every day,” she said. “You saw them every day, and you take that for granted. It’s like every time you see them, you just want to hug them and say, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’ve missed you.’ You definitely don’t take any seat time for granted now. You want not only to teach them, but at the same time, you want to give them the human interaction that they needed while they are at their house because this has to be hard with them socially as well.”
Courtney Parsons
Courtney Parsons, who teaches math at Spring Valley, said morning duty before school has changed a lot this year. More teachers are staffed at the school to screen students before they start for the day. Parsons said her role is usually to interview students and ask them questions about COVID-19 symptoms before they join the rest of their peers.
As far as teaching math amid the pandemic, Parsons said that “the hardest thing is how you teach a kid when they’re not there.” Some students have excelled at virtual instruction, while some have fallen behind and others are somewhere in the middle.
“I think that the community should know that this is not what teachers who went to school to be a teacher had in mind,” she said. “This is not a typical school year for us in that we are doing everything that we can to make it the best experience possible for the kids and for the community. And there’s going to be bumps in the road, but we’re doing the best that we can. We will get through it, and the kids will bounce back from it. It will be OK. We just have to get there.”
Carrie Munion
Carrie Munion, who is in her 17th year of teaching, leads all kindergarten students on virtual instruction at Ironton Elementary. She said she has a group of 22 students and collaborates with the other kindergarten teachers to take the in-person lessons and make them digital.
Munion meets online with small groups of students throughout the day and uses Google Classroom to organize instruction. She said that at the beginning of the year, she was worried about “how well I was going to connect with my littles,” but her students have developed a love for school, even though it may look different for them when the pandemic is over. She said children at that age “are much more resilient and are able to overcome obstacles much easier than I think that oftentimes adults give them credit for.”
“They really adapted so well,” Munion said. “You know, in a typical year, your first several months of kindergarten are about establishing routine and procedures and making those connections. I worried about that a lot, but it’s like they’ve not missed a beat.”
Nikki Kidder
Nikki Kidder teaches fifth grade at Culloden Elementary, and the school is also following the blended schedule. She said when students come into her classroom, they take their places behind face shields and masks and spread out for social distancing. In her instruction time, she sets some time aside to focus on filling in student gaps from going virtual last school year. She also said school extends past the time that kids go home, as she messages students at home and parents throughout the evening, answering questions about school work.
She said that “it’s a different world, but I think that it has changed how we will continue teaching students and offering opportunities.” Kidder said she thinks her students are continuing to grow academically and are preparing for middle school.
“It’s more individualized,” she said. “I feel like it’s been a little harder to build relationships because they are only there two or three days, or for a while, it was all virtual, but we are able to communicate one-on-one. That way they don’t have to ask those questions in person in front of everyone. They can kind of confide in you.”
Cortney Belcher
Cortney Belcher, who is in her third year teaching fourth grade at Central City Elementary, said she tries to keep school as normal as possible for her students. In February, before students returned to in-person learning five days a week, she had one group of students at the beginning of the week and a second group at the end of the week. Belcher said that “classroom community and culture remains a priority.” Some of her students refer to the small groups as a “family,” Belcher said.
In addition to instruction, Belcher makes sure her students have time for fun. The whole class meets virtually for events like a movie night or hot chocolate parties. She also tries to make her students laugh with funny costumes or clothes.
“Learning can only take place in a positive, welcoming environment, and that’s the only way that they can grow and learn with those relationships established,” she said. “So I feel like that has remained constant between those three previous school years that I’ve had. But I feel like this year, with the smaller class sizes, it’s been easier to develop those relationships and get to know them a little bit deeper. This is the year for support and learning how to specifically provide that support and bridge the gap between school and home.”
Laura Dille
Milton Middle School English teacher Laura Dille said teachers and their students are in uncharted territory when it comes to going to school throughout the pandemic. The school followed the blended schedule before students returned to in-person learning five days a week, but there were times when students had to all go to remote learning, she said. Nevertheless, she aims to do what is best for her students.
“I think we are in a really unique position. As teachers, we have never done this before. Students have never done this before. And I feel like these students, I’m always going to have a connection with them because we are living this moment in history together. We’re learning together. They’re teaching me things, and I’m teaching them things,” Dille said.
Steve Riner
Steve Riner, who teaches social studies to sixth-graders at Huntington Middle School, said he and fellow teachers are spending more time preparing class materials and helping students throughout the day than in previous school years. He said he usually arrives early to school in order to upload and double-check online videos, links and more for his classes, and students and parents have more access to ask questions throughout the day and not just during school hours.
While there have been some learning curves for students in terms of using technology and adjusting to remote and blended schedules, Riner said his students have done well this year.
“I try to give my best effort every day to teach these kids about history, trying to get them to enjoy it while at the same time challenging them,” he said. “I can’t give up, either. If I give up, then it’s not right, it’s not fair for them.”