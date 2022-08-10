The supplier told Huntington High School football coach Billy Seals he could send helmets, but the color might not match perfectly.
“Send them,” Seals said. “I don’t care about the color.”
Football season opens in three weeks and teams can’t play without helmets. Acquiring them, along with other needed items, has been a challenge for squads in the Tri-State and beyond.
“It’s a nationwide problem,” Seals said of supply chain and workforce issues that have caused delays in refurbishing, production and shipping. “We’re still waiting on helmets. We haven’t gotten shoulder pads and aren’t going to get them.”
Teams placed orders as far back as December, yet still await, making do with what they have.
Mountain State Athletic Conference Commissioner Jim Hamric noticed the problem during the summer.
“Our 7-on-7s, we had to play without helmets because some teams just didn’t have theirs in yet,” Hamric said. “Obviously we couldn’t play with one team in helmets and another without.”
Some teams are in better shape than others. Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said the Dragons “are blessed,” but even he was scrapping for pants for his players on picture day Wednesday. Fairland actually has helped other teams with their shortages, giving three helmets to Symmes Valley and six to Portsmouth.
Fairland Athletic Director Jeff Gorby said the Dragons experienced their own supply problems last season when the reconditioning factory in New Jersey had just six workers trying to fill thousands of orders. South Point and Gallia Academy stepped up to help Fairland.
“For three hours on Friday night, we’re rivals,” Gorby said. “The rest of the time, we’re family.”
The delays and shortages aren’t confined to the high school ranks. Youth leagues also are struggling. There, too, other leagues are helping those in need.
“Last Monday I got a huge bomb dropped on me that we would not receive our 60 new helmets that we ordered in December,” said Steve Kenney of the Gallipolis Youth Football League. “After a few days of scrambling and not receiving an answer, I reached out to our (Ohio Valley Conference) family. With Rock Hill and Fairland stepping up to give us enough equipment for every child in Gallipolis to play, our season will go on as planned.”
Coal Grove also stepped in to help a rival, loaning 12 sets of shoulder pads to the Rock Hill youth program.
Milton Middle School football coach C.P. Woomer said the lack of equipment is frustrating.
“These football equipment companies have to figure out a way to get it together,” Woomer said. “It’s becoming impossible to get any new football equipment unless you order it eight months in advance. Sometimes you don’t know what you need that far in advance.”