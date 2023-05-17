Girl Scout assistant troop leader Melanie Clark, center, shows off her Thanks Badge certificate with Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council CEO Beth Casey, left, and GSBDC Board of Directors chair Kat Simmons, right.
CHARLESTON — Two local volunteers were recently recognized for their service to Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council.
Assistant troop leaders Melanie Clark from Hurricane and Sara Washington from Ona were each nominated by their peers and honored at the GSBDC Annual Meeting on April 29 at Parchment Valley Conference Center in Ripley, West Virginia. Clark was awarded the Thanks Badge while Washington received the Appreciation Pin.
The Thanks Badge honors an individual whose ongoing commitment, leadership, and service have had an exceptional, measurable impact on meeting the mission-delivery goals and priorities of the entire Council or the entire Girl Scout Movement. They have taken a leadership role at the council level in one or more of the following areas during the previous four years: Increasing membership growth and retention, increasing the percentage of adult-generated funding in the total council income, increasing innovative program opportunities council wide, developing broad participation in policy-influencing through the democratic process, or ensuring that inclusive behavior is recognized, understood, and practiced at all levels.
The Appreciation Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience within one geographic area of service. They must be a registered Girl Scout adult, have significantly contributed to meeting one or more council goals in membership growth and retention, fund development, or increased community visibility in one geographic area; and actively recognize, understand, and practice the values of inclusive behavior.
“The work [Clark] has done has not only benefited the Girl Scouts in her community, but the council as a whole,” GSBDC Senior Director of Member Services Becky Pack said when presenting the awards. “She represented our council when stepping up to travel internationally with several of our girl members last summer. This required in-depth work with the council and travel company so the girls could have an experience they’ll never forget. This dedication and care carried over when reaching out to council to advocate for Girl Scouts who represent the LGBTQ+ community. She advocated for increased leader support and inclusivity best practices to be documented and available for our council. She is an agent of change for girls and volunteers throughout our council.
“[Washington] is an outstanding assistant leader who provides a Girl Scout experience for not only the girls in her troop, but for the service unit. She helps with recruitment and programming events at the service unit level so that Girl Scouts can continue to thrive within her community. Her desire to support Girl Scouting beyond her troop shows her willingness to lend a helping hand when needed, and doing so with positivity and care.”
For more information about the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, visit http://bdgsc.org.
