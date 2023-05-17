The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Girl Scout assistant troop leader Melanie Clark, center, shows off her Thanks Badge certificate with Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council CEO Beth Casey, left, and GSBDC Board of Directors chair Kat Simmons, right.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Two local volunteers were recently recognized for their service to Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council.

Assistant troop leaders Melanie Clark from Hurricane and Sara Washington from Ona were each nominated by their peers and honored at the GSBDC Annual Meeting on April 29 at Parchment Valley Conference Center in Ripley, West Virginia. Clark was awarded the Thanks Badge while Washington received the Appreciation Pin.

