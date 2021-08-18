How do you know when you’ve made it to the big time?
Is it when you get your own YouTube channel? Or your own TV show? Or, even better, when strangers and friends gather at a watch party to view your most recent TV episode?
Merriam-Webster says you’ve hit the big time when you are at “the highest or most successful level of an activity.”
Jerill Vance of Culloden has arguably attained that level already — or is surely on his way.
At a recent watch party held at the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, Vance previewed an upcoming episode of his locally produced TV show, “The Appalachian Heritage Woodshop,” which is currently shooting its third season.
No, that is not a typo. Vance’s show, which airs on WVPBS on Saturdays at 12:30 p.m., has become a fixture (soon to be) three times over on the network.
The big time? Perhaps.
But Jerill Vance and his wife, Belinda, would probably not describe themselves as having “made it.” While proud of what they have accomplished together, the retired couple are constantly working to improve the show they produce in their backyard workshop.
“The first season, which had only six episodes, was a steep learning curve,” Vance recalls, “so in season two we improved a lot and filmed thirteen episodes. Season three — which we are currently working on — is even better.”
Each episode of “The Appalachian Heritage Woodshop” has three parts to it.
“For each episode, I have a video crew travel with me to a historic location in the Appalachian area,” Vance explains. “Once there, I interview an expert at the facility and we discuss a specific piece of Appalachian woodworking. I also have someone in period attire reenact using the featured piece. The reenactment is viewed in black and white, to set the tone of the historic piece. Returning to my shop, I redesign and build my version of the featured piece.”
Vance’s woodworking expertise comes from years of learning under his father and grandfather, from hours spent honing his craft, and from his associate of applied science degree in fine woodworking from New River Community and Technical College.
“After graduating high school in South Charleston, I briefly attended Marshall University, but decided I wanted to work with my hands,” Vance recollects. “I left college and began working as a carpenter.”
But when Vance married and became a family man, he switched careers, taking a job with Union Carbide at the Tech Center to get better benefits. Woodworking remained his passion though. He spent his spare time creating and selling products at local fairs and festivals.
By that point, Vance had become obsessed with what he calls “Appalachian furniture” from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s.
“I have always enjoyed looking at old furniture from the Appalachian area,” he says. “I really like seeing items that were created for one specific purpose, like for a routine chore, but that are no longer needed or made thanks to technological advancements.”
Items like the bucket bench, which Vance had on hand at the recent watch party. A bucket bench was once considered a necessary piece of furniture by Appalachian dwellers; it provided a handy place to store water buckets brought indoors from nearby wells or streams.
Vance’s goal was to preserve pieces of Appalachian history like that through teaching woodworking.
“After 32-and-a-half years, I left the chemical industry and returned to college to obtain a degree in fine woodworking,” Vance says. “This allowed me to teach the craft to others.”
He adds, “I taught in the prison system in Kentucky before starting The Appalachian Heritage Woodshop.”
How does one go from being a woodworking teacher-expert to a TV show host?
According to Vance, you simply ask.
“I pitched the idea for my show to the programming director of WVPBS and he liked it,” he states.
Getting it on the air proved to be a little more complicated, however.
“I met with the SBA for about six months setting up the business end,” Vance remembers. “That meant lots and lots of legal paperwork. After that I started the legal process of acquiring a trademark and began filming.”
While woodworking comes second nature to Vance, filmmaking does not. Three seasons of his TV show have only come about after much trial and error.
Thankfully, Vance’s family has been able to lend a hand.
“My wife directs and edits and writes the music while my son operates the cameras,” Vance notes, adding, “My son won an Emmy last year for his work on the documentary about the Charleston ballet. I have learned a lot from him.”
Filming each episode takes hours of planning and execution.
“The hardest part of this project is planning and coordinating the filming of each episode,” Vance admits. “I have to find a location with a great piece to feature. For example, we have filmed on location at Heritage Farm and Museum in Wayne County, the West Virginia Farm Museum in Mason County, and Wildwood Museum in Raleigh County, to name a few.”
He continues, “Then I need to acquire the materials, coordinate filming to fit everyone’s schedule, complete filming, and edit. What takes us three to four hours on location to film gets edited down to just minutes. It is very time-constraining and stressful but worth it to get a quality product.”
Quality product it must be.
Not only has WVPBS signed on for a third season and is showing “The Appalachian Heritage Woodshop” through the end of the year, but Vance is also currently discussing with KET (Kentucky PBS) the possibility of airing his show on their Lifestyles channel.
“KET has a viewing audience of about 1.7 million,” Vance marvels. “The programming director at KET has suggested we distribute to other PBS affiliates, as well.”
Is making the big time your very own TV show broadcast throughout the nation?
If Jerill Vance has not made the big time yet, he is very likely standing at the threshold.
For more information about The Appalachian Heritage Woodshop, check out www.appalachianheritagewoodshop.com or www.jerillvancewoodworks.com or visit Vance’s YouTube channel, “The Appalachian Heritage Woodshop.” To contact Jerill Vance, email appalachianheritagewoodshop@gmail.com or call 304-690-0430.