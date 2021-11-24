CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 126 prizes through his “Do it for Babydog: Round 3” vaccination sweepstakes Friday. The latest iteration of the contest focuses on youth ages 5-18.
Mauren Fisher, of Fairmont, won this week’s individual grand prize of a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund.
An additional 25 young West Virginians each won a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund, which will be in the form of a 529 plan managed by the State Treasurer’s Office to be invested and grow over time. The fund can be used for any educational-related expenses.
Another 100 youth won a lifetime hunting and fishing license.
The winning school for this week’s school grand prize — which includes a $50,000 check and a party with Justice and his pet Babydog, the contest’s namesake — will be announced during the week of Nov. 29.
Local winners of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund include:
Mason Brown, Winfield
Timothy Carney, Red House
Nadia Cicenas, Hurricane
Hudson Gannon, Hurricane
Local winners of lifetime hunting and fishing licenses include:
Maverick Dale, Winfield
Dalton Deweese, Point Pleasant
Reese Dye, Huntington
Elliana Grant, Hurricane
Kenley Kveton, Salt Rock
Broxton Litteral, Kenova
Charlotte Rice, Kenova
Jamie Ross, Salt Rock
Austin Short, Scott Depot
Carleigh Smith, Barboursville
Bodhi Warner, Huntington
“Do it for Babydog: Round 3” is open to West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a release from the Governor’s Office. Online registration for the next drawing is open through Sunday, Nov. 28, at https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov. Winners will be announced the week of Nov. 29.
Additional giveaways will be held the week of Dec. 6 and Dec. 13.
