HUNTINGTON — Russell High School linebacker Steve Lochow made The Herald-Dispatch All-Area football team in 1989, one year after Meigs quarterback Mike Bartrum was named to the squad.
Today, the sons of those great players not only made the 2021 H-D All Tri-State team, but also are the players of the year. Gavin Lochow, a junior quarterback from Huntington High, is the offensive player of the year. Ty Bartrum, a defensive back from Spring Valley, is the top defensive player.
Lochow completed 131 of 229 passes for 2,214 yards and 22 touchdowns to lead the Highlanders to a 13-1 record, the Mountain State Athletic Conference title and a spot in the Class AAA state championship game. The 6-foot, 205-pound junior also rushed 167 times for 1,163 yards and 23 touchdowns in winning the House Award as the premier quarterback in West Virginia.
Lochow edged wide receiver and teammate Noah Waynick, Cabell Midland running back Jackson Fetty, Spring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch and teammate and center Maxwell Wentz for the offensive player of the year honor.
Bartrum won the Huff Award as the state’s top defensive player and the Lee Award as the best defensive back. Committed to Harvard, the 6-1, 195-pound senior made 77 tackles and intercepted nine passes to pace the Timberwolves to a 9-3 record, including a 35-30 upset of eventual state champion Martinsburg, in which he picked off two passes.
Bartrum topped teammate and defensive end Corbin Page, Fairland linebacker J.D. Brumfield, Ironton defensive end Ashton Duncan, Ironton linebacker Angelo Washington, Cabell Midland tackle Nemo Roberts and HHS teammate and linebacker Tyrees Smith for the defender of the year award.
Lochow heads a loaded first-team offense that includes running backs Fetty and Mason Moran of Cabell Midland, and Isaiah Smith of Lincoln County. Fetty rushed 256 times for 1,865 yards and 18 touchdowns, Moran carried 98 times for 1,061 and 12 TDs, and Smith ran for 1,503 yards and 14 scores on 184 attempts.
Waynick, a senior, caught 46 passes for 925 yards and nine touchdowns. He also starred on defense and special teams. Waynick is joined at receiver by Ironton junior Ty Perkins, who caught 29 passes for 643 yards and 11 touchdowns.
A burly offensive line is anchored by Wentz, who signed with Dartmouth. He is joined up front by seniors Logan Fischer and Justice Hutchison of Cabell Midland, senior Rylan Cecil of Ironton and junior Isaac Clary of Gallia Academy.
Rounding out the first-team offense as utility players are a pair of Spring Valley stars. Fouch, a junior, passed for 2,255 yards and 33 touchdowns, and ran for 446 yards and four scores. Senior wide receiver Ben Turner caught 33 passes for 473 yards and four TDs.
A pair of Huntington High stars lead a stout defensive line. Senior tackle James Scott made 42 tackles and recovered two fumbles. Junior end Donovan Garrett made 65 tackles and nine sacks, one for a safety. They are accompanied on the defensive front by Roberts and Ironton end Ashton Duncan, who signed with Miami (Ohio).
A quick and rugged linebacking corps features Washington, a 6-3, 235-pound senior who signed with the University of Kentucky. Brumfield, who made 131 tackles, forced eight fumbles, broke up eight passes, made eight sacks, recovered three fumbles and intercepted two passes to help the Dragons to a 10-2 record and third round of the playoffs, also is on the first unit. Hurricane senior Brogan Brown, who made 159 tackles and three sacks in winning the Howley Award as West Virginia’s premier linebacker, and Huntington High senior Tyrees Smith, who made 127 tackles, forced three fumbles and recovered two, also are first-teamers.
The lone freshman to make the first team is defensive back Zah Zah Jackson, who made 45 tackles and one sack, with seven interceptions and one touchdown return. Joining Bartrum and Jackson in the secondary is Cabell Midland’s Chandler Schmidt, also a three-time, first-team All Tri-State selection in basketball.
The utility players are Page, a West Virginia University signee as a tight end, and Fairland linebacker Zander Schmidt, who also starred as wide receiver and kick returner.
Huntington High is well represented on special teams. Sophomore Jonny Aya-ay is the first-team kicker after making 68 of 71 extra points and 10 field goals, including one from 46 yards. The punter is Highlander Scout Arthur, who averaged 37.4 yards per kick and placed nine inside opponents’ 20-yard line. The kick returner is Cabell Midland’s Alex Smith, who returned 23 kickoffs for a 28.6-yard average and one touchdown.
Huntington High’s Billy Seals is the coach of the year after taking a team that went 3-6 in 2020 to a 13-1 record and the state championship game in 2021. Seals edged Raceland’s Michael Salmons, Fairland’s Melvin Cunningham, Cabell Midland’s Luke Salmons, Spring Valley’s Brad Dingess and Ironton’s Trevon Pendleton for the award.
The second-team rivals the first unit for talent and production. Hurricane’s Ismael Borrero is the quarterback. Chase Hall of Coal Grove, Curtis Jones of Huntington High and Jaquez Keyes of Ironton are the running backs. The receivers are Ricky Padron of Ashland and Landen Wilson of Ironton.
The offensive line includes sophomore Michael Lunsford of Cabell Midland and Robby Martin of Huntington High, junior Shawn Rouse of Cabell Midland and senior Blake Messer of Ashland and Cole Petry of Spring Valley.
The second team utility players are Spring Valley running back Jace Caldwell and Cabell Midland quarterback Ryan Wolfe.
If any position on the second team can significantly rival the first, it’s the defensive line, anchored by Chesapeake tackle Nick Burns. He is joined up front by Ironton tackle Nick Cochran and a pair of quick pass rushers in Spring Valley’s Matthew Hall and Fairland’s Casey Hudson.
Linebacker was a difficult position to pick because the second-teamers possess first-team talent. Huntington High senior David Bradshaw, Cabell Midland sophomore Cannon Lewis, and juniors Lucas Rippetoe of Hurricane and Cody Shy of Spring Valley form a stellar unit.
Huntington High junior Amari Felder and sophomore Khalief Tye head a secondary that includes Ironton’s Aaron Masters. Spring Valley defensive back Dalton Caldwell and Cabell Midland linebacker Tevin Taylor are the utility players. Matt Sheridan of Ironton is the kicker, Nathan Totten of Russell the punter and Nakyin Harrell of Huntington High the kick returner.