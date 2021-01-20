LOGAN, W.Va. — Logan native and resident Keith White has been selected to serve as governor of the West Virginia State Kiwanis Club, the organization’s highest rank, for the 2021-22 term beginning Oct. 1.
His term will end Oct. 1, 2022. He was elected in late 2020 by a board of about 14 statewide Kiwanis officials.
White became an official member of the Logan Kiwanis Club in 2016 and worked his way up to vice president of the club and then later lieutenant governor statewide, where he presided over seven clubs in the state’s western division — Huntington, Williamson, Logan, Delbarton, Gilbert, Nitro and St. Albans.
White said he was approached by a few fellow Kiwanians who thought he’d make a good governor. With the help of a video produced by Jim Strawn, White decided to take a run for the position and won. He will be the first governor in a number of years from southern West Virginia.
“When I got into Kiwanis, I had my goals set and I’ve met every one of them so far. I had a couple gentlemen that kind of talked me into this, and I’ve already threatened them twice,” White quipped. “They saw something in me and they said, ‘Man, you’d make a good governor, and you’d make a good governor-elect.’ I said, ‘Well, all I can do is try. That’s all you can do.’”
When he takes over as governor, White will be responsible for tasks such as overseeing 32 clubs throughout the state and setting up the statewide budget. He will have to go through several educational programs with Kiwanis International, including attending two conventions — one in Salt Lake City, Utah, and one in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is where Kiwanis International is headquartered.
White also hopes to encourage increases in membership, as West Virginia is currently a “provisional district,” meaning the state has no voting rights with Kiwanis International until membership reaches a certain threshold.
“I’m just wanting to bring a little enthusiasm back into the Kiwanis clubs,” White said. “I just want people to realize that clubs — social clubs — they’re good to be in, and you meet people that later on in life, you might want to know. It gives you a lot of strength. It gives you a lot of help. It gives you a lot of things to look at and work at.”
Prior to officially becoming a Kiwanian in 2016, White had a long history with the Kiwanis, dating back to when he played Little League baseball and was later a member of Logan High School’s Key Club — which is one of three school clubs belonging to the Kiwanis, alongside the Builders Club for middle schools and Circle K for colleges.