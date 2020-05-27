DELAWARE, Ohio — Lucas Cooper, of Hurricane, was honored April 23 at Ohio Wesleyan University’s 16th annual Dale J. Bruce Scholar-Athlete Awards celebration.
The virtual event recognized Battling Bishop athletes from Ohio Wesleyan’s 25 varsity sports for their academic and athletic successes during the 2019-20 school year.
Cooper, who competed on the Battling Bishop football team, earned the Top 50 Academic Award.
Also at the awards ceremony, the OWU women’s cross country team earned the Bob Strimer Director’s Cup for being the team with the highest cumulative grade point average.
The Dale J. Bruce Scholar-Athlete Awards celebration is named in honor of the late Bruce, OWU Class of 1952, an All-America football end and longtime supporter of Battling Bishop athletics.
Ohio Wesleyan is part of Division III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and a member of the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC). Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan athletics at www.battlingbishops.com.
