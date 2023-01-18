HURRICANE — If you’ve driven past Lucky Dog K9 in Hurricane, you have probably noticed the four-leaf-clover symbol adorning its sign and windows.
It is not a premature celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day, but rather a symbol important to its owners.
“The name (of the business) comes from a mix of our Irish heritage,” co-owner Kenneth Cooper explains, “and the idea that all dogs who enter our doors will indeed be lucky dogs!”
Cooper opened Lucky Dog K9 last month with friend and veteran Trae Ashley. The two bonded over their love for dogs and together created a kennel- meets-grooming-parlor-meets-dog-rescue.
“We were motivated to start Lucky Dog K9 out of a love for dogs,” Cooper says. “Trae was looking into starting a grooming business as she had been a groomer for many years and wanted to go out on her own. She also has experience in canine training and boarding. I had been volunteering at local shelters off and on for years and had been looking at local commercial properties in hopes of finding a location to open a dog boarding business.”
Last year the two Hurricane residents bumped into one another and discovered that they both had their eyes on the same commercial property (2902 Putnam Avenue in Hurricane).
Cooper and Ashley decided to unite their objectives, which resulted in their co-signing a lease for the building last August.
Immediately inside of the fully-renovated space is a small office and shop where dog bows and collars may be purchased. Large windows and doors allow a glimpse into the brightly lit dog kennel area.
“We offer some of the largest kennels you will find at any boarding kennel,” Cooper notes. “Our standard kennel is 35 square feet and our deluxe kennel is 70 square feet. Each kennel has a triple-locking system.”
Each kennel looks like a cozy home-away-from-home for the dogs being boarded there. Floors are swept clean, green and silver buckets are full of food and water for each canine, and soft bedding is situated at the rear of the compartment.
The amenities include a doggy playground area and two flat screen TVs, which are kept on at all times for the dogs.
Dogs who are boarded with Lucky Dog K9 are given personalized treatment.
“All dogs will have at least four times outside each day and access to our indoor playground,” Cooper states, adding: “Puppies are never left alone while outside their kennels, and our 14 security cameras have eyes on the dogs at all times.”
Cooper and Ashley know each of the dogs that they are boarding, grooming, or seeking adoption for, by name.
“This is Kevin and he is getting his first haircut,” Trae Ashley says as she emerges from the grooming room in the back with a large, fluffy dog in tow.
“By appointment only, we offer grooming with multiple packages, ranging from a basic bath and nails all the way to a spa day,” Cooper says. “As of Jan. 30, we will also be offering a doggy daycare service and we are taking reservations for that now.”
As Lucky Dog K9 began booking grooming appointments and boarding pets, Cooper felt his heart being tugged by all of the rescues he encounters as a volunteer at the Putnam County Animal Shelter.
“The hardest part of owning a dog kennel is having all this space for dogs and not just filling it with rescues,” he admits.
Cooper and Ashley have dedicated the kennels in the back of the store to dogs who they are preparing for adoption.
“We are aware of how daunting a task it is for local shelters to give each dog special attention and help them become adoptable,” Cooper says. “We help these dogs with basic obedience and give them more confidence.”
Boom and Capone are a pit bull and a German shepherd, respectively, who are currently at Lucky Dog K9 waiting on their forever homes. Cooper and Ashley have worked with both dogs to prepare them for life after Lucky Dog K9. Their protectiveness over the dogs can be seen in the vetting process that is in place for prospective adoptive parents.
“There is little in life that’s more rewarding than taking a high-risk dog with a slim chance at being adopted and helping him or her evolve into a true companion,” Cooper says. “As our business grows, so will our dedication to helping rescue dogs find a home.”
Another aspect of their work that Cooper and Ashley find rewarding is assisting veterans (through a veteran discount) and supporting local law enforcement.
“We support local law enforcement through our working dog program,” Cooper says. “This program provides free boarding and grooming to law enforcement K9 teams at no cost to the handler/officer.”
Thanks to Kenneth Cooper and Trae Ashley, it seems like canines aren’t the only lucky ones to have Lucky Dog K9 around.
For more information, visit the Lucky Dog K9 Facebook business page. For boarding information, call 304-380-2588. For grooming information, call 304-419-5831. Tours of Lucky Dog K9 are available by appointment.