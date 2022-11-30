The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Emma Luikart

Emma Luikart

 Submitted

DAVIS, W.Va. — Emma Luikart, the daughter of Christopher and Janice Luikart of Leon, will be one of six competing for the title of 2023 West Virginia Beef Queen. The contest is set to be held during the Mountaineer Stockman’s College on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Canaan Valley Resort in Davis.

Luikart, a 2022 graduate of Buffalo High School, is a freshman at Marshall University majoring in pre-nursing.

