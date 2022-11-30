DAVIS, W.Va. — Emma Luikart, the daughter of Christopher and Janice Luikart of Leon, will be one of six competing for the title of 2023 West Virginia Beef Queen. The contest is set to be held during the Mountaineer Stockman’s College on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Canaan Valley Resort in Davis.
Luikart, a 2022 graduate of Buffalo High School, is a freshman at Marshall University majoring in pre-nursing.
While in high school, she served as secretary and then vice president of the Buffalo FFA chapter. She competed in several career and leadership development events during her time in FFA, including public speaking, veterinary science, marketing plan, agriscience fair and creed speaking. Luikart was also a member of the National Honor Society and served as secretary. She is a member of the Bee Ridge Bears 4-H club and has held several offices and exhibits market steers at the Putnam County Fair. She has also completed several community service projects and has a small beef herd.
During the WV Beef Queen Contest, contestants will compete in a speech contest as well as go through an interview process with a panel of judges involved in the beef industry. Contestants are evaluated on presentation, speech content, extracurricular activities, and their knowledge of the beef industry. The selected WV Beef Queen will then be crowned at the West Virginia Beef Expo in April and will attend various events throughout the year to promote BEEF.
This year’s conference, which is Dec. 2-3, will bring together top livestock producers to promote the growth, development and success of livestock production in West Virginia. The conference will provide cutting-edge production and management information via industry experts and connect producers and service providers through entertaining and engaging content. Registration for the Stockman’s College is $75 and can be found at https://www.wvcattlemen.org/events/mountaineer-cattlemens-college.
