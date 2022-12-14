The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Voting for the Main Street Snowman Contest is underway through Dec. 18 in Hurricane.

 Courtesy of City of Hurricane

HURRICANE — Thirteen entrants have joined the 2022 Main Street Snowman Contest in Hurricane, competing for votes to support their respective charitable causes.

Businesses and organizations participating in the contest are Four Seasons Salon WV, Putnam County Bank, the Putnam County Library, O’Dell Orthodontics, PrimeLending, WV Chiropractic, Farmers Bank, Bear Wood Company, Belknap Dough Company, the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, Valley Park, WV Community Autism Resources & Education Systems- CARES, and Children First LLC.

