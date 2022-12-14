HURRICANE — Thirteen entrants have joined the 2022 Main Street Snowman Contest in Hurricane, competing for votes to support their respective charitable causes.
Businesses and organizations participating in the contest are Four Seasons Salon WV, Putnam County Bank, the Putnam County Library, O’Dell Orthodontics, PrimeLending, WV Chiropractic, Farmers Bank, Bear Wood Company, Belknap Dough Company, the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, Valley Park, WV Community Autism Resources & Education Systems- CARES, and Children First LLC.
Their snowmen are stationed between Putnam County Bank and Belknap Dough Company.
People can visit the displays, decide on a favorite and write that snowman’s corresponding number on a piece of paper and put it in the ballot box at the Gazebo on Main Street. Votes will be accepted through Sunday, Dec. 18.
The winning snowman’s favorite nonprofit organization will win the proceeds of all the entry fees.
