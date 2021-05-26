The following is a synopsis of the Putnam County Rotary Club meeting of Tuesday, May 8. The Putnam County Rotary Club meets at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays as announced at Area 34 in Hurricane. For more information, visit www.putnamrotary.com.
Putnam County Commissioner Andy Skidmore announced to Rotarians this morning the plans for a 400-acre commercial development in Scott Depot. The site will be at the junction of I-64 and US 35 with access for several businesses.
Logging is now underway, he said, with excavation to follow for a 300-acre flat area. A large transportation plaza is planned by the primary lease holder with commercial properties to follow.
The commission is also planning a major upgrade to 5G internet service with optic fiber cable extensions in the area, he added. Putnam now has only one provider, and many parts of the county lack fiber access or the service is inadequate.
“Companies are not putting their profits back into infrastructure,” he said. “They are taking the profits out of the state,” he said, “and failing to repair and improve their infrastructure.”
“Some communities are treating their cable services as a utility. They’ve built their own fiber network, and we feel like we can do that in Putnam county,” he said.
“We plan to buy materials next week,” he said, “and to turn dirt by July.” The commission approved an agreement for planning with S&S Engineering; Alpha Technologies will undertake installation of cable.
Both firms are based in Putnam County.
During the pandemic, many people have been working from their home, and some expect to continue. With reliable broadband access, the need for a commute to Charleston or Huntington will be less.
The county commission would license the access service as a utility, and with local control local customers will have better access to resolve problems.
Commissioner Skidmore has visited a community with such an arrangement. “They are able to provide 5-G service,” he said, “for $50 a month.”