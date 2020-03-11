HURRICANE — The Robert C. Byrd Institute and Advantage Valley, in coordination with the West Virginia Development Office, will sponsor a free expo March 19 in Hurricane to link small suppliers with major state manufacturers.
Attendees of the West Virginia Manufacturing Supply Chain Expo will learn about the processes to become suppliers to such manufacturers as Constellium, J.H. Fletcher & Company and Steel of West Virginia and have an opportunity to meet one-one-one with representatives of these companies to learn about supplying materials, services and commodities necessary for day-to-day operations.
The major manufacturers are looking for suppliers of a variety of goods and services, including:
- Non-destructive testing
- Hydraulic hoses and fittings
- Shipping/Trucking/Pallets
- Recycling
- Equipment alignment
- Machining
- Fabricating
- Plate burning
- Plate bending
- ID/OD grinding
- Maintenance/labor staffing
The March 19 West Virginia Manufacturing Supply Chain Expo will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. The event is free and open to the public. Register at www.rcbi.org/go/mfgexpo. Signups begin at noon for one-on-one meetings, which are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
In partnership with Advantage Valley, the expo is a project of RCBI’s Appalachian Hatchery, which is part of POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization), a multi-agency initiative that delivers federal resources to help communities affected by job losses in coal mining and related industries. Funding is provided by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, Appalachian Regional Commission and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.
For more information, contact RCBI’s Derek Scarbro at 304-781-1684 or Advantage Valley’s Terrell Ellis at 304-546-7323.