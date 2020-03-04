There are over 7,000 children in out-of-home placement in West Virginia. That means that 7,000 West Virginian children are living either in foster care, a residential facility, or with a relative.
7,000. Children.
Kristi Ferrell, director of Permanency and Marketing at KVC West Virginia, oversees the foster care program in that private nonprofit organization.
“The need for foster homes is a statewide issue,” Ferrell states emphatically.
Eric Dugan, a Hurricane resident, decided in 2016 to do his part and become a foster parent.
As Student Ministries Pastor at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley, he’d been ministering to kids for over 30 years as a pastor, youth pastor, teacher and camp director.
But he found himself longing to invest in a child’s life in an even deeper way, as a father. To help even a few of those 7,000.
His own childhood experiences also motivated him.
“I grew up in poverty in a pretty dysfunctional home. My father deserted when I was 3, and we were on our own with a mother who did her best but wasn’t really able to be an engaged parent,” Dugan said. “Thankfully, I had folks who stepped up to help me on my way. I wanted to be one of those kinds of people when I grew up.”
And he did become one of “those people” as a youth pastor. But he didn’t become a foster parent right away. It took one child’s off-handed comment to encourage him to take that step.
“While serving at Redeemer Church, one of my students had been going through a really tough family time, so we would talk a lot. He knew he could call me no matter what time of day or night (and he did) and that I’d be willing to listen, encourage, and guide him. After about a year of this, he said, ‘You know, you’d make a great father. You should adopt a kid.’”
Those words acted as a catalyst for Dugan, and he began the process of becoming a foster parent.
The first step, according to Dugan, was researching private agencies in the area. He found just the right agency for him, KVC West Virginia. Kristi Ferrell and others there were able to answer his questions honestly. Questions like “am I cut out for fostering?”
Dugan, a single man, was encouraged when he learned how very diverse foster parents are.
“It doesn’t matter if you are wealthy or poor, younger or older, urban or rural, an experienced parent/grandparent or a complete newbie. There is truly a place for all kinds of folks in foster care.”
The next step toward fostering involved mountains of paperwork, state-required trainings, a background screening process.
“It takes some time,” Dugan admits, “but considering the impact you can have on a child’s life…it is well worth it.”
The next step for Dugan was deciding the gender and age of the child he felt comfortable fostering.
“You can decide to take babies, older kids, boys, girls, or kids who require a bit more care. You can also choose whether you prefer short-term or long-term placements.”
According to Kristi Ferrell, foster parents who will accept teenagers, especially teen girls, are desperately needed right now.
Admittedly, fostering teenagers can be challenging. Dugan found that his greatest trial, once he completed the requirements for becoming a foster parent, was that he was meeting a child “part of the way through their life’s journey.”
He’s had to play catch-up a lot as a foster dad, learning each child’s likes and dislikes, fears and strengths. But the rewards of helping a child find success in even one arena have been immense.
“One of my kids went from failing in almost every class to getting passing grades. It wasn’t a massive improvement, but it was the best he had done in all the years he had been in foster care. So, yeah, we celebrate Ds sometimes.”
As Dugan fostered over the years, he was surprised and encouraged by the amount of support he has been offered from various sources.
“Many of my kids go to Mountain View Elementary, and the staff there is so welcoming and helpful to foster kids. I know that they have to complete all kinds of paperwork to get them enrolled mid-year, but they treat it as a joy, not a burden. The same is true for my pediatrician, Dr. Mary Bailey at Family Care. When kids first come into your home, they need to have a doctor’s visit and she will usually work us in within a day or so. That is such a blessing.”
Besides the help of educational and medical professionals, Dugan notes that other support systems exist for foster parents in the form of extended families, churches, community groups, in-home counselors and caseworkers.
“I once called my agency with an issue late at night on a holiday, and I got not just my caseworker, but one of the vice presidents of the agency as well,” Dugan said.
Not only are there support systems for the foster parent and child, but there is also financial aid available. Foster families receive monthly stipends for the child’s expenses. Additionally, the child receives full coverage for medical, dental, and vision expenses.
Dugan explains, “If your child needs medications, there is no charge. Braces? No charge. Surgery? No charge. That takes a huge financial burden off families. And if you adopt from foster care, these benefits continue with the child.”
Dugan himself is now an adoptive father. He adopted his son Gage from foster care just last year.
Prior to becoming a foster dad, Dugan had authored “The Game Guide” (easy-to-run games for people of all ages) and a series of 12 Bible curriculum books for youth groups. His experiences as a foster and adoptive dad inspired Dugan to pen “Dad Jokes & Fractured Fables Volume One,” in 2018 (available on Amazon).
“It’s a collection of absolutely terrible jokes with accompanying illustrations,” Dugan jokes. “Becoming a father validated my lifelong obsession with bad jokes and puns.”
Dugan’s playful sense of humor has helped him as a dad. So have his realistic expectations of fostering.
“The challenges foster parents have are similar to the challenges every other family faces: kids who struggle in certain classes at school or who like to fight about bedtimes and allowance. They are, after all, just kids.”
And the most important thing that a parent can do for any child is to love him or her. A foster parent has to be willing to love his or her child even though the child may not be able to return that love at first.
Kristi Ferrell echoes that sentiment: “Children in the foster care system are traumatized by being removed from the only people they know and have ever loved. Children need continuing care and love. I want people to think about what they would want for their child, if this was their child.”
The 7,000 deserve that.
If you are interested in fostering, visit Mission WV or www.kvcwv.org for more information. On the latter site, you can submit a request to receive additional information from a Community Resource Specialist. If you would like to speak to a foster parent about his experiences, contact Eric Dugan at 304-757-1197.