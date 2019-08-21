The Putnam Herald
ELEANOR - The 2019-20 school year starts Thursday, Aug. 22, in Putnam County.
While some families might still be scrambling to assemble backpacks, supplies and other school necessities today, many got a leg up last week when Putnam County Schools Title I program hosted the annual Back to School Blast on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Putnam County Career and Technical Center in Eleanor.
Community members provided information about special programs and services that are available in Putnam County, and all Putnam County students who attended received free backpacks and school supplies.
Here are some upcoming dates to keep in mind:
Remaining open houses
Elementary schools
n Conner Street Elementary Pre-K: 4-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26
n George Washington Elementary Pre-K-5th: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21
n Lakeside Elementary Pre-K-5th: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21
n Rock Branch Elementary Pre-K, kindergarten and new students: 4:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21
n West Teays Pre-K-5th: 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21
n Winfield Elementary Pre-K: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21
n Winfield Elementary kindergarten: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21
n Winfield Elementary 1st-5th, last name A-L: 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21
n Winfield Elementary 1st-5th, last name M-Z: 6-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21
Middle schools
n George Washington Middle: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21
n Hurricane Middle: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27
n Winfield Middle, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21
High schools
n Winfield High: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21
n Putnam Career & Technical Center, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22
Days off and early releases
n Monday, Sept. 2: Labor Day, no school
n Thursday, Sept. 26: Professional Learning Day, no school for students
n Wednesday, Oct. 2: Faculty Senate, two-hour early release for students
n Thursday, Oct. 31: Professional Learning Day, no school for students
n Monday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day, no school
n Monday, Nov. 25-Friday, Nov. 29: Thanksgiving break, no school
n Friday, Dec. 20: Faculty Senate, two-hour early release for students
n Monday, Dec. 23: OSE Day, no school
n Tuesday, Dec. 24-Tuesday, Dec. 31: Christmas break, no school
n Wednesday, Jan. 1: New Year's Day, no school
n Thursday, Jan. 2: OSE Day, no school