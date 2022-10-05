HURRICANE — It was apparent right away on a recent September afternoon that Hurricane resident Elizabeth Giertz was in her element.
Sporting a paint-splattered apron, black-and-white Converses, and a messy bun, Giertz was teaching a handful of homeschoolers the seven elements of art at her small business, My Messy Desk.
She interacted encouragingly with the students, while smiling, joking, and accommodating their varying levels of artistic knowledge.
As Giertz taught concepts like value and texture and form, she also communicated something nonverbally to the students: Art does not have to be fussy or stuffy or complicated.
Art can be messy — and it is fun!
That same message comes across no matter what age group Giertz hosts at My Messy Desk.
“My Messy Desk is a place where people of all ages can make a masterpiece and leave the mess behind,” she says.
For three years now, Giertz has provided the space in her studio on Dudding Avenue for people to come in and do just that.
“It is a bit like Hobby Lobby meets Pinterest,” she says. “You will find supplies, inspiration, and instruction here.”
On Thursday afternoons, Giertz instructs homeschoolers about artists and artistic concepts and then provides the materials for students to complete a related project.
On Fridays, she offers Toddler Time and Friday Afternoon Reward Craft, during which sessions kids complete a sample craft with the materials Giertz provides.
Workshop Wednesdays on the first Wednesday of each month is less structured. People are invited to pop in and work on any craft project they desire, utilizing Giertz’s supplies and expertise.
“Projects that I’ve had ladies work on during Workshop Wednesday include painting, paint pouring, card-making, scrapbooking, home decor, wreath-making, jewelry, and more,” Giertz says.
In addition to these weekly events, My Messy Desk hosts Tuesday morning Bible studies, Ladies Craft Nights, and Yarn & Yak sessions. Giertz opens her shop for private appointments and events as well: birthday parties and baby showers, craft workshops, writers’ groups, and team building events, to name a few.
It seems, based on the warm welcome My Messy Desk has received in the community, that local folks enjoy creating masterpieces of many types around Giertz’s table. Giertz has a knack for making people feel welcome, of making them feel at home.
And it’s a knack she’s had for a long time in a variety of places.
Ever since she resigned from the U.S. Army a decade ago, Giertz has found herself gathering around tables with other women, sharing crafts and life with them.
“After I left the Army, I began to dabble in arts and crafts,” she recalls. “Over the course of a few years, I amassed quite a collection of tools and supplies. When we lived in Colorado Springs, I had a friend who asked me to help her recreate a home decor item she had seen in a catalog. Then other friends began asking for my creative assistance. Eventually I had a group of ladies meeting in my basement once a month to do something creative together.”
The same scene repeated itself when Giertz, her husband, and her two sons moved to Louisiana. And to Texas.
“I realized early on that, while the craft projects were nice, the connections women created around the tables as glitter settled and glue dried were the real masterpieces,” she says.
Those ‘real masterpieces’ were what really motivated Giertz to keep putting herself out there in each place she moved.
It was no different when she moved to Hurricane, West Virginia; she wanted to offer a creative space where people could connect. It was not long before her dream became a reality.
“When we moved to West Virginia, God opened doors for me to move my passion project from our home to a brick and mortar location,” Giertz says.
And those doors remained open even during a pandemic, when many small businesses were forced to close.
“I do not take it lightly that God has sustained My Messy Desk these last three years, when so many other small businesses have suffered and closed,” she says. “I am so grateful to both the gracious donor who paid rent in the early days of the pandemic and every person who supports my dream with their business at My Messy Desk.”
She adds, “God only knows the lifespan of My Messy Desk in its current state. But for as long as He continues to allow me to live out this dream, I hope I will find more ways to creatively support this community we have come to love for His glory.”
After living in cities around the world, Giertz has settled happily into the small town of Hurricane.
And My Messy Desk has made its own impact on Giertz’s adopted community. At the recent Cupcake Festival which drew huge crowds, Giertz was invited to participate, and she did…offering free cupcake crafts for kids. My Messy Desk will also be participating in Hurricane’s Main Street Trick or Treat event on October 29.
Even with these evidences of success, small businesses like My Messy Desk can struggle with reaching everyone in the community.
“Getting the word out about what I offer our community is a huge challenge,” Giertz admits. “Being a transplant to West Virginia, I don’t have all the connections I might have if I was a native. And because My Messy Desk isn’t quite like any other business, it can be hard to explain to people what I offer.”
Describing what My Messy Desk offers is indeed a challenge. While it is easy to advertise an art class, a crafting or knitting session, or a Bible study, it is not easy to explain what Giertz offers most of all: connection.
“When the people gathered around my tables share from their hearts and encourage one another,” Giertz says, “that is the most important masterpiece any of us can create.”
If you would like to learn more about what My Messy Desk offers, check out its Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ MyMessyDeskHurricaneWV).