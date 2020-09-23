HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man admitted in federal court Monday to traveling across state lines with the intent of engaging in illegal sexual activity with children.
Trent S. Davis, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving minors.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Davis admitted while speaking with a person he believed to be the parent of two minor females — ages 12 and 14 — that he arranged to travel April 27 from his job in Eleanor, West Virginia, to Ashland to rape both girls. On the way to the meeting location, he stopped to purchase condoms.
He was arrested when he arrived at the meeting location in Ashland.
A search of his cellphone revealed images and videos depicting sexual exploitation of minors, including videos depicting abuse of toddlers and other sadistic conduct, Stuart said. Computer equipment that contained similar content was found during a search of his home.
He faces up to 20 years in prison at his Dec. 14 sentencing.