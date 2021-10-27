DANVILLE — A Putnam County man with active cases in Lincoln, Nicholas and Kanawha counties was arrested and charged in relation to an auto theft in Danville on Sept. 29.
Timothy Austin Workman, 26, was charged with grand larceny in relation to the incident documented by Patrolman J.B. Marino with the Danville Police Department.
According to the criminal complaint prepared by Officer Marino, he was dispatched to the scene of a reported auto theft at Little General convenience store in Danville, where a 2017 Toyota Corolla was reported stolen.
According to the complaint, the victim left the car running at the pump and went inside the store. Surveillance footage showed a thin man with a T-shirt and brown shorts drive away in the vehicle.
Thanks to investigative measures taken by Deputy M. Foster with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Officer C. Hale with the Madison Police Department, another angle of the footage was recovered from Walgreens, which sits adjacent to the convenience store.
The officer spoke to the grandfather of the accused in the parking lot of nearby Advance Auto Parts and the report states that the man told the officers that his grandson had told him that he was going to walk home after their car quit working.
The report claims that video footage captured the accused attempting to enter a vehicle parked at Walgreens that belonged to an employee and he was unsuccessful, but then entered the Little General Parking lot where, police say, he took the victim’s vehicle.
A photograph taken from the surveillance video was used for identification of the accused by his grandfather, according to the complaint.
As of press time, Williams was held at Southwestern Regional Jail on multiple bonds totaling $285,000, with the bond for the Boone County case set at $100,000.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.