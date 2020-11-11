BUFFALO – On the final weekend of the prep football season, Buffalo fell short, losing 19-14 to a well-traveled Man Hillbilly team Friday night at Buffalo Stadium.
The loss may have hurt Buffalo's chances to begin the playoffs with a home game.
The Class A No. 6-ranked Bison (5-2) entered the contest fresh from a week off following their thrilling 7-0 double-overtime win over Midland Trail. But the Man defensive line in the second half refused to bend and the layoff may have gotten the Bison offense out of sync.
The first half was a defensive struggle as both teams could not move the ball until Buffalo pieced together a drive into Man territory, using the solid running of junior running back Chase Lovejoy. He eventually broke through the middle of the Hillbilly defense on a well-executed trap play to hit paydirt from 25 yards out with 2:11 left in the first quarter.
“We talked to the kids at halftime but it didn’t seem like anything was working,” said Bison coach Brian Batman. “We played the same offense and defense we’ve played all year but Man just did a good job. It’s on my shoulders. I don’t think I had us ready to play.”
Man answered on the first play of the second quarter when senior fullback Cameran Frye pounded in from the 9-yard line. The drive was set up by a 43-yard pass play from quarterback Jeremiah Harless to a wide-open sophomore receiver Justin Grimmett, who had snuck behind the Bison defense. The missed extra point left the Hillbillies still down 7-6 heading into the break.
Man (4-4), was playing its fourth game in a 10-day span, having beaten James Monroe, 26-0, only three days earlier.
“I think we just took control of the line of scrimmage in the second half and moved the ball pretty well on offense and held them back pretty good,” said Hillbillies coach Harvey Arms. “We run the ball well enough that it opened up our passing a bit.”
The second half was a near flawless defensive performance by the Hillbillies as they gained more momentum on each stop of a Buffalo series.
Frye caught another touchdown pass from Harless with 2:14 remaining in the game to put Man up 19-7.
However, on the ensuing kickoff, Dalton Jones returned the squib kick 65 yards to pull the Bison within a score at 19-14. But Buffalo could not recover the onside kick and the Hillbillies line took over running the clock down.
Joshua Moody carried the load for Man, gaining 45 yards on 18 carries, while teammate Frye ended the night with 41 yards on eight carries.
The Bison’s England ended the game connecting on 8 of 15 passes for 56 yards with Lovejoy chipping in 80 yards on 13 carries.