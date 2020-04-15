BUFFALO, W.Va. — Two men who were fishing found a man’s body floating in the Kanawha River in the Buffalo Bridge area of Putnam County on Tuesday, according to authorities.
Deputies were dispatched to the riverbank at 7:36 p.m. after the two men reported they thought they had found human remains floating in the river, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies arrived on the scene around 7:54 p.m., along with Putnam County EMS. The men told the officers they were fishing along the bank on the Buffalo side of the river when they noticed something unusual floating near the bank.
The location of the body was about a quarter of a mile downstream of the Buffalo Bridge on the Buffalo side of the Kanawha River, authorities said, and the medical examiner found a wallet in the man’s back pocket with his state identification card.
The man’s name has not been released pending family notification, authorities said.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department’s Crime Unit at 304-586-9846. You can also call or text the tip line at 304-941-2300 or email tips@putnamwv.org.