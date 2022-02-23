HUNTINGTON — A Mexican national who was in the United States illegally was sentenced this week to time served, or nine months and 298 days, in federal prison.
David Ferrusquia-Sanchez, 38, previously pleaded guilty to being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers to the time he has already served.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 22, 2021, law enforcement officers pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 64 in Putnam County that lacked registration and was following a tractor trailer too closely. The driver, identified as Ferrusquia-Sanchez, provided a passport and a driver’s license, both of Mexican origin.
The driver, identified as Ferrusquia-Sanchez, provided a passport and a driver’s license, both of Mexican origin. Officers also learned that Ferrusquia-Sanchez had an active warrant for driving under revocation. A canine unit arrived on scene and alerted positively to the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle yielded a loaded 9mm Sportarms pistol in a duffel bag behind the driver’s seat.
Ferrusquia-Sanchez admitted that he had not been given any legal status in the United States.
