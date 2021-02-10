HUNTINGTON — Jordan Dewayne Jeffrey, 24, of Akron, Ohio, was sentenced to 52 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
“Jeffrey is the latest defendant sentenced for his participation in this meth trafficking network that brought significant amounts of meth into our area from Akron,” Stuart said. “As a result of the excellent work of many law enforcement agencies, as well as members of my staff, we have made Huntington and Charleston safer by removing dangerous drug dealers from our communities.”
Jeffrey previously pleaded guilty and admitted that between the fall of 2018 and May 2019 he participated in a conspiracy with multiple individuals to distribute methamphetamine in the Southern District of West Virginia. During the conspiracy, large quantities of methamphetamine were transported from Akron to the Huntington area for distribution.
Jeffrey stayed at a residence located at 1235 25th St. in Huntington, where the methamphetamine would be stored upon arrival in Huntington.
Jeffrey admitted that when customers contacted members of the conspiracy, he would meet the customers at various locations in Huntington and Charleston to deliver the methamphetamine. For example, Jeffrey admitted that on May 20, 2019, he delivered approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine to a customer in Charleston after the customer contacted another member of the conspiracy and arranged the transaction.
This joint investigation was spearheaded by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Other agencies that participated and assisted in the investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Ona Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team, the West Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force, the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Charleston Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Akron, Ohio, Police Department and the Brecksville, Ohio, Police Department.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution.