HUNTINGTON — Matthew Corban Hagy, 51, of Memphis, Tennessee, was sentenced last week to 27 years and four months in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, for production and possession of child pornography. Hagy, who took graphic photos and videos of a young boy during a visit to Putnam County, must also register as a sex offender.

A federal jury found Hagy guilty of one count each of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography on May 24. Evidence at trial established that Hagy traveled from Tennessee to Putnam County, West Virginia, as the caretaker for a man visiting family in Poca during the week of Christmas 2020. While there, Hagy took nude photographs of a 5-year-old boy and produced a graphic video of the boy. A search of Hagy’s phone revealed more than 700 additional images and videos of child pornography. In a statement given to police, Hagy admitted that he took a picture of the boy, but denied doing anything inappropriate.

