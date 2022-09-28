HUNTINGTON — Matthew Corban Hagy, 51, of Memphis, Tennessee, was sentenced last week to 27 years and four months in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, for production and possession of child pornography. Hagy, who took graphic photos and videos of a young boy during a visit to Putnam County, must also register as a sex offender.
A federal jury found Hagy guilty of one count each of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography on May 24. Evidence at trial established that Hagy traveled from Tennessee to Putnam County, West Virginia, as the caretaker for a man visiting family in Poca during the week of Christmas 2020. While there, Hagy took nude photographs of a 5-year-old boy and produced a graphic video of the boy. A search of Hagy’s phone revealed more than 700 additional images and videos of child pornography. In a statement given to police, Hagy admitted that he took a picture of the boy, but denied doing anything inappropriate.
“This individual did unspeakable harm to a child, and the sentence imposed today reflects that and makes sure that Hagy cannot prey on anyone else for a very long time,” United States Attorney Will Thompson said in a news release. “This is an important example of excellent casework and coordination by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the South Charleston Police Department, and the United States Secret Service. I also commend Assistant United States Attorneys Julie White and R. Gregory McVey for prosecuting the case.”
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.
