CHARLESTON — Millard Patrick, 53, was sentenced Thursday to three years and ten months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen property.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Patrick admitted to participating in a scheme with Mindy Turner, 51, to obtain vehicles totaling approximately $172,950 in value from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia.

