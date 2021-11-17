WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., recently announced he will nominate 36 West Virginia students from 15 counties to the U.S. Service Academies, which include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point.
This year, Manchin is providing letters of recommendation to students who are seeking Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships.
“West Virginians have a long legacy of bravely serving our country. It is my highest honor to recommend 36 of West Virginia’s finest young men and women to attend the U.S. Service Academies. After careful consideration, I am proud to recommend these young West Virginians who have demonstrated hard work and dedication to our great nation. I encourage all West Virginians to join me in congratulating these impressive students who are the future of West Virginia and the entire United States,” Manchin said.
The following local students are being recommended to the Service Academies. Final admission is determined by the respective Academy. Students who are offered admission will be announced individually in the coming months.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.