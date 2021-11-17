The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., recently announced he will nominate 36 West Virginia students from 15 counties to the U.S. Service Academies, which include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point.

This year, Manchin is providing letters of recommendation to students who are seeking Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships.

“West Virginians have a long legacy of bravely serving our country. It is my highest honor to recommend 36 of West Virginia’s finest young men and women to attend the U.S. Service Academies. After careful consideration, I am proud to recommend these young West Virginians who have demonstrated hard work and dedication to our great nation. I encourage all West Virginians to join me in congratulating these impressive students who are the future of West Virginia and the entire United States,” Manchin said.

The following local students are being recommended to the Service Academies. Final admission is determined by the respective Academy. Students who are offered admission will be announced individually in the coming months.

United States Military Academy at West Point

William Pitkin, Cabell Midland High School

Gentry Porter, Cabell County, Arrows Academy

United States Air Force Academy

Jacob Lee, Cabell Midland High School

Blaise Schray, Huntington High School

United States Naval Academy

Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland High School

Nicholas Lanham, Winfield High School

Grace Mason, Teays Valley Christian School

United States Merchant Marine Academy

Samuel Vance, Marshall University

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.