WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will nominate 40 West Virginia students from 16 counties to the U.S. service academies, which include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, according to a news release.
“West Virginia has built a reputation of service and sacrifice, and I truly believe we are the most patriotic state in the nation,” Manchin said. “I am honored to recommend these bright young men and women who feel a calling to serve our country. Our service academies will develop these young men and women to become our next generation of military leaders. Today, I join all West Virginians in congratulating these hardworking and committed students for their nominations. This year, I had a record number of applicants competing for 40 nominations.
This shows that our youth want to serve their country, and we should all be proud that the next generation is stepping forward to serve.”
The students are from Berkeley, Cabell, Fayette, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Mason, Monongalia, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Webster and Wood counties.
Final admission is determined by the respective academy. Here are the students nominated from our region:
Military Academy at West Point
- Nazar Abbas, Point Pleasant High School
- Connor Chapman, Cabell Midland High School
- Zachary Lowes, Logan High School
Naval Academy
- Elizabeth Kay, Charleston Catholic High School
- Jacob Van Nostrand, Cabell Midland High School
Air Force Academy
- Kaitlin Nester, Charleston Catholic High School
- Nathan Neville, Hurricane High School
Merchant Marine Academy
- Blayne Butler, Point Pleasant High School
- Ethan Proctor, Huntington High School