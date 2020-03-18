HUNTINGTON — With limited testing in West Virginia for a new virus sweeping the world, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Monday urged West Virginians to take the threat facing the state seriously.
"Don't get a false sense of security," Manchin said during a press call.
West Virginia still has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus shuttering schools and canceling events across the world. But due to the state's high population of elderly and those with conditions like diabetes and heart disease, West Virginia's population is most at risk of developing serious illness if they contract COVID-19, according to a study released last week by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Manchin said he was concerned with the limited testing being done in the state. State health officials said Monday they only have the capacity to do about 500 tests, and other supplies are limited as well, such as swabs. Testing is being prioritized for those seriously ill individuals hospitalized or otherwise at high risk of complications; and for individuals at medium to high risk of having been infected.
Manchin said he would continue to push the Federal Drug Administration for tests, and he said he hoped state officials were doing the same.
"There's just no excuse for it when our population is this vulnerable," he said.
Manchin said when you look at a map, there is no way to say the virus is not in West Virginia.
The senator also expressed frustration with Senate President Mitch McConnell for not acting on the House's passed emergency funding bill.
"We could have stayed here through Saturday and Sunday and been in the loop with this," he said. "...There's one man, and one man only, who is control of that."
The House passed H.R.6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, Friday with strong bipartisan support on a vote of 363-40-1. The bill, which reflects an agreement between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House, led by Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, includes new funding and services for vulnerable and low-income individuals impacted by coronavirus, including testing funding for the uninsured and ways to address workers impacted by closures.