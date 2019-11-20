NITRO, W.Va. — The annual Mardi Gras Casino & Resort’s annual holiday “Cans of Hope” food drive is underway and will continue through the end of the year.
The charity fund drive benefits the Nitro Mission Team’s Christmas Basket campaign for eligible Nitro residents.
The annual food drive has been conducted by Mardi Gras Casino & Resort for over 10 years and will help approximately 300 Nitro families receive a Christmas Basket on Dec. 20.
“It’s great when a business-like Mardi Gras Casino & Resort steps up and helps the community, especially during the holidays,” said Bill Fortune, director of the Nitro Mission Team. “To see the smiles on the families we help with the basket program is why we do it, it makes the holiday special for them.”
Guests can donate five cans each Monday in November and December from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. at the Lucky North Club and Mardi Gras Casino & Resort will reward them $10 in Free Play.
For more information on the charity food drive, contact Bill Fortune with the Nitro Mission Team at 304-881-2015.