The following is a synopsis of the July 30 meeting of the Putnam Rotary, which meets at noon Tuesdays at Area 34 in Hurricane.
United Way of Central West Virginia has announced its 14th year of a "Day of Caring" for Wednesday, Sept. 18.
"The theme this year is 'United We Serve Children'," Margaret Ann O'Neal told Putnam Rotarians this morning.
O'Neal is president of United Way of Central West Virginia which serves Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Logan and Putnam counties.
"We kickoff at Appalachian Power Park at 8:30," she said. We give you a light breakfast. We give you a little rah-rah. We take a group picture.
"The number of volunteers has grown every year," she said. "Last year we had 1,100 people to come out. This year, we're going for 1,400.
"Last year we had 72 projects in the area."
Businesses, city and county workers, churches, schools and nonprofits participate in the "Day of Caring."
Service projects include painting, gardening, landscaping, taking kids to a park, or even reading to someone.
"Help us to spread the word," she said. "We are told that the worst day of a day of caring is better than a day of work.
"People have an opportunity to roll up sleeves and make a difference. Contacts develop among agencies, volunteers and workplaces.
"It can be an exercise in team-building. A lineman works beside the president of a company.
"We want to know why people live in poverty, and how we can guide them out of that.
"We work with programs that help people be fed, or help with their utility bill. 'What do you need so that you can pay your own bill? Or so that you can have that sense of accomplishment when you get up and go to work every day?'
"Volunteers may register as individuals or as a team. We charge $10 for a T-shirt, money which goes to make sure children have shoes, and people have opportunities.
"We may waive the T-shirt cost if some nonprofits have trouble with that."