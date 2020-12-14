Kyden Riley Garrett of Hurricane is now riding in style, courtesy of the Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Marine Corps League Detachment 947.
Kyden, 5, received a new, custom-made therapeutic tricycle from the Marine Corps Detachment at a special presentation on Saturday, Oct. 27, at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston.
Kyden was diagnosed with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy as an infant and is unable to walk. His new set of wheels provides him with new mobility.
“The project was undertaken because of a nonprofit foundation called Wheelchairs 4 Kids reaching out to me through our Marine Corps League national headquarters,” Thomas MCL Detachment #947 staff member Michael Lynon said. “When they told me that the family was from South Charleston, I sprang into action and quickly learned that the Marine Dad, David Oliver, was one of our present Detachment members.”
Tarpon Springs, Florida-based Wheelchairs 4 Kids provided Kylen’s new therapeutic tricycle to the Marine League. The nonprofit organization also supplies wheelchairs, home and vehicle modifications and other assistive equipment at no charge to the families. Any child under the age of 21 with a mobility-related diagnosis, such as cerebral palsy, spina bifida or any other condition that severely affects his or her mobility, is eligible for assistance with mobility equipment, such as Kyden’s, manual wheelchairs, gait trainers, standers, ramps and minor home modifications, such as the installation of roll-in showers or door widening.
“He likes to be like the other kids, even though he can’t walk,” said his mother, Bobbi Oliver. “He’s a typical toddler.”
The tricycle can be ridden as a typical bike, with Kyden learning to use his legs to pedal. However, whenever he tires from pushing the pedals on his own, the tricycle has a handle so someone else can push it and, with his feet strapped into the pedals, they will continue to move, giving his legs constant movement.
Family and friends gathered for the morning presentation of the tricycle to Kyden. And Kyden made good use of it, riding laps around the education center at Thomas Memorial Hospital, laughing and smiling the entire time.
He was also presented with a baseball cap and made an honorary member of the Marine Corps League.
“Kyden relies heavily on his parents for mobility and assistance with activities of daily living,” Lynon said. “Kyden has overcome so much and continues to make progress with a positive attitude and outlook on life. The therapeutic tricycle will allow him to increase strength in his legs and improve his coordination and balance, in the hopes that someday he will be able to walk.
“A special thanks is extended to those Detachments and individuals who contributed funds in order for this very unique therapeutic tricycle to be made. Thank you for being there to help,” Lynon added.