HURRICANE — “It’s a perfect fit…though an odd fit.”
So says Mike Insco, owner of Pita Pit in Hurricane. Insco has just joined Pita Pit and Sam’s Hot Dog Stand in a type of matrimony.
And the state of that union appears to be wedded bliss.
Pita Pit, located at 49 Davis Court Suite A in Hurricane, opened in late July of 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many restaurants, Pita Pit has struggled.
Insco’s decision to partner with Sam’s Hot Dog Stand might turn out to be its saving grace.
“Instead of closing Pita Pit, I convinced Pita Pit to co-brand with Sam’s, and it saved me,” Insco admits. “It brought Pita Pit up 30%. Sam’s is doing great and broadening our customer base.”
While Pita Pit is an international company, Sam’s Hot Dog Stand has around 45 locations spread across West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Kentucky.
The Pita Pit menu is extensive, offering specialty and build-your-own plant or meat-based pitas, salads, brown rice & quinoa bowls, and fresh fruit smoothies.
“Our most popular items have been the Baha Chicken Bacon Ranch pita and the Super Greek pita,” Insco states. “Our salads are phenomenal; they are huge and fresh. Everything is made fresh every day.”
It is obvious that Insco is not only the owner of a restaurant chain, but a consumer as well.
“I am a food guy!” he enthuses.
In fact, Insco has been involved in food-related franchises for years, both with Sam’s Hot Dog Stand (for 15 years) and with Little Caesars.
He brings his knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm to this new venture.
“There’s a new dog in town!” he says. “Sam’s hot dogs are 100% all beef wieners. We make the sauce on site. We also make a lean shredded pork BBQ that is so good and a homemade coleslaw that customers are asking for in bulk.”
While there has not been an official grand opening yet for Sam’s Hot Dog Stand in Hurricane’s Pita Pit location, the marriage of the two is complete.
When customers enter the store, they are met with both Sam’s Hot Dog Stand logos and Pita Pit ones. The red-and-green color scheme of both franchises make it seem like the union was meant to be.
Insco has had no trouble accommodating both franchises in one location.
“I was one of the new layouts for Pita Pit when it opened with two pita stations,” he says. “I had already moved one of them and used a steam table instead.”
Customers order at one counter and one drive-thru lane from either menu. Friendly employees wear red shirts with both Pita Pit and Sam’s Hot Dog Stand logos.
“We are a one-stop shop,” says Insco. “The Hurricane people have been great, and we want to tell them thank you.”
Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about Pita Pit in Hurricane, check out its Facebook page. More information about Sam’s Hot Dog Stand is available at samshotdogs.com.