HUNTINGTON — Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick put a message on social media Sunday night foreshadowing that there would be football scheduling announcements this week.
It didn’t take Hamrick long into the week to deliver on those words, as Marshall added a home game against a program who finished the 2019 season nationally ranked.
On Monday morning, Marshall announced that it will play Appalachian State on Sept. 19 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“Their football program has been outstanding and it could be argued that they were the best Group of Five team last year,” Hamrick said. “They had a win at North Carolina and a win at South Carolina. They’re a formidable opponent and we’re excited to have them come to The Joan.”
Appalachian State is coming off a 2019 season in which the Mountaineers finished 13-1 as champions of the Sun Belt Conference while ending the year ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press poll.
The date with Appalachian State is part of a new home-and-home agreement with the Mountaineers that will see Marshall return the game on Sept. 8, 2029. This new home-and-home agreement does not affect a previous home-and-home series between the two programs for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Those games will be played in Boone, North Carolina, and Huntington, respectively.
“We’ve got a history with them and many of them have been great games over the years,” Hamrick said. “What this series does is put four games over the next 10 years with Appalachian State. Depending on what happens with fans in the stadium, it would be a great travel game for both fan bases.”
This year’s meeting will be the 23rd between the two former Southern Conference rivals. Appalachian State leads the all-time series between the two programs, 14-8. The last meeting came in 2002 with Marshall earning a 50-17 win in Huntington. That series started in 1977 when Hamrick was a sophomore with the Thundering Herd. Marshall fell in that contest, but Hamrick remembers that trip to Boone well — one of the reasons he wanted to get another series with the Mountaineers.
“It’s just a beautiful place, first of all,” Hamrick said. “We played them my sophomore year and they beat us 28-20 in ‘77 in a very close game.”
The only meeting between the teams since Marshall left the former Division I-AA (now FCS) for Division I-A (now FBS) came in 2002.
There is one big Mountain State connection with this Mountaineers team: head coach Shawn Clark is a Charleston native and a graduate of George Washington High School.
This contest is the Herd’s second non-conference game to be solidified, joining Marshall’s Sept. 12 road contest at East Carolina, which was previously scheduled for Aug. 29.
It has been a roller coaster in scheduling for both programs who lost a combined seven games out of eight within their 2020 non-conference schedules. Appalachian State lost all four of its original non-conference games with Wisconsin (Big Ten postponed to spring), Morgan State (canceled season), Wake Forest (ACC scheduling realignment) and UMass (canceled season).
Marshall is the second Conference USA addition to the Mountaineers’ 2020 slate. Last week, Appalachian State announced it would host Charlotte on Sept. 12.
Currently, Marshall has nine games scheduled: the road game at East Carolina on Sept. 12, the home date with Appalachian State on Sept. 19 and seven conference games. Those seven conference games could become eight, depending on how Conference USA decides to proceed after league member Old Dominion opted out for this season.
As it stands, the schedule breakdown is five home games and four road games, and the Conference USA addition would be a road game because the Herd’s lost game with ODU was on the road as well.
Due to Conference USA having to rework schedules with Old Dominion’s absence, there is a good chance that the previously-released C-USA slate changes. That schedule could be solidified by the end of the week, as well.
There is a growing likelihood that Marshall will only play 11 games this season.
Hamrick said his goal is to get to six home games, which is a normal year’s amount for the team. It is expected that Marshall will pursue an eligible FCS team for a potential Sept. 5 season-opener in Huntington.
“Scheduling is the hardest thing you have to do — especially at Marshall because of our home success,” Hamrick said. “I’m not sure we’ll be able to play 12 games. My main objective is to get six home games. We’ve got five and we’re working to try and get a sixth. Above that, anything else is icing on the cake.”