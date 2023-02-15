HURRICANE — On a typical Wednesday afternoon, you can find Adam Zimmerman at ZoneOut Sports in Hurricane.
The squeak of rubber soles on the court, the sheen of sweat turning into a steady drip, the rhythmic bounce of that textured, round ball. The court is home to Zimmerman, who has spent much of his life either playing or teaching basketball.
On this particular day, he is working with four different boys of varying ages and abilities. He oversees their dribbling drills, uses resistance-training to strengthen them, and teaches them how to stay in control of their bodies while attacking the basket.
There is only one phrase that describes Zimmerman in this setting: in the zone. The Hurricane resident and father of two is fully in his element on the court.
“When you do what you love, it doesn’t feel like work,” Zimmerman admits.
What Zimmerman does looks like a lot of work, however. All week long, he operates a gym that offers many services and opportunities.
“I was a five-sport player growing up,” Zimmerman says, “so at ZoneOut, we offer everything from baseball, basketball, and football to strength and agility.”
In addition, he works as a personal trainer, coach, and mentor to many local youth.
His passion for helping kids originates, in part, from his own childhood. Zimmerman grew up in Queens, New York, and he can still remember having to sneak into facilities to snag court time; finding a court that was reasonably priced to practice in was a challenge.
“I wanted to own a gym where the prices were reasonable and where people could afford to use the facilities as often as they wanted,” Zimmerman recalls.
Despite the challenges he faced finding places to practice, Zimmerman’s hard work on the court paid off. He was MVP of his high school basketball team in 2000-2001 and went on to play for both Dowling College and Marshall University.
After college, Zimmerman spent time playing basketball in Los Angeles as well as overseas. He also began his career as trainer, working in California, New York, and West Virginia.
“I have been doing this for a long time now — 15 years,” Zimmerman marvels. “All glory goes to Christ.”
His dedication to helping young people improve in sports like basketball have led Zimmerman to work in a variety of local settings: Potential Plus in Hurricane, outdoor courts, Good Shepherd Baptist Church’s gym, and a facility in St. Albans.
It was during the pandemic, though, that Zimmerman accomplished his dream of designing, building, and opening his first gym. Located at 201 Morris Court near downtown Hurricane, ZoneOut Sports is so named for two reasons.
“I would have felt it arrogant to call the business after my full name, but I did want to keep a ‘Z’ in the title,” Zimmerman explains. “ZoneOut refers to the fact that when you are on the court, you get in the zone. On the court, athletes get to be someone else. You can block out whatever is going on in your life for a time.”
Zimmerman feels confident that lessons his athletes learn on the court will help them in every aspect of their lives.
“This is about more than just sports for me,” he says. “I love seeing the change in the young people I train. They learn how to get through adversities and how to work through things in their lives while maintaining good attitudes.”
Zimmerman’s positive attitude was obvious on that recent Wednesday afternoon at ZoneOut. His professional poise, juxtaposed with his friendly demeanor, made it plain why he is well-suited to his calling.
“Trying to find time for everyone is the only challenge I face with this job,” he notes. “Seeing kids that I have trained for a long time sign letters of intent and get full scholarships to college is the most rewarding aspect of what I do.”
ZoneOut is open for more than Zimmerman’s one-on-one or group training sessions. Teams rent ZoneOut for practices, men’s leagues play there, and the City of Hurricane sponsors free open gyms for elementary-aged kids on wintry Saturday mornings. The occasional birthday party is held at ZoneOut Sports, and sometimes families rent it out for father-son time.
“The only prerequisite for renting the facility is to be respectful,” Zimmerman says.
While ZoneOut hosts a variety of events throughout the year, Adam Zimmerman is anticipating a few of those coming up soon.
“This spring we will have a ‘Middle School Prep Class’ which will prepare middle schoolers for the competitiveness of a middle school basketball season,” Zimmerman explains. “Steve Cooper, a Winfield High alum, will be providing hitting and pitching lessons this spring as well.”
For more information about ZoneOut Sports, follow its Facebook page. Court time is by appointment only; message Zimmerman on Facebook via the ZoneOut page or call 304-993-3591 to schedule.