HUNTINGTON — More than 1,100 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in December 2020.
The name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), for Putnam County are listed below.
The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/news/graduates-for-july-december-2020/.
BANCROFT: Alexesis Brianna Walker, Master of Social Work.
BUFFALO: Ali Elizabeth Burdette, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jennifer Louise Leighton, Master of Arts.
ELEANOR: Monica DellaMea Harless, Doctor of Education; Bailey Rene Legg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Timothy Luke Mace, Bachelor of Arts; Katelyn Leigh Pullin, Master of Science.
FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Cassidy Dawn Duffer, Bachelor of Social Work, Summa Cum Laude; Kadin Reece Tooley, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Morgan Williams, Associate in Nursing.
HOMETOWN: Corey Lee McClanahan, Regents Bachelor of Arts.
HURRICANE: Bryce Alexander Akins, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Carllee Dale Bishop, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Samantha Rae Browning, Master of Business Administration; Nicholas Ray Canterbury, Bachelor of Science; Kristyn L. Conley, Master of Science; Sadie Nicole Cosco, Master of Arts in Teaching; Allyssa Morgan Covert, Master of Arts; Kelsey Lynn Dahle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Micah Christopher Doss, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Cassidy Forth, Master of Science; Lindsay Taylor Goff, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jacob Christopher Harmon, Bachelor of Business Administration; Chelsea Rose Hatfield, Bachelor of Science; Andrew Henry, Bachelor of Business Administration; Ashley Nicole Hoffman, Master of Social Work; Amanda Gillespie Holstein, Bachelor of Business Administration; James Jackson Kessler, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Hannah Marie Lacy, Associate in Nursing; Sean Brennan Leslie, Bachelor of Business Administration; Adam James Martin, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Courtney Lynn-Marie Massey, Master of Science; Kyle Ward Maxson, Master of Arts; Jeremy Edward McAfee, Bachelor of Science; Daniel Patrick Moriarty, Master of Sci Engineering; Carleigh Elizabeth Napier, Bachelor of Science; Leah Nicole Nicely, Bachelor of Arts; Ryan Christopher Saddler, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Andrew Harrison Sallada, Bachelor of Science; Zoeie Ann Seaman, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Stephanie Dawn Spaulding, Master of Arts; Emily Paige Stapleton, Bachelor of Arts; Dianna Nicole Summerfield, Certificate Program; Jacob Scott Vargas, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Paige Elizabeth Walroth, Associate in Nursing; Taylor Morgan Walroth, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; LaRon B. White, Master of Social Work; Meegan Elizabeth Wolfe, Master of Arts; Toni Nicole Zornes, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude.
LIBERTY: Summer Ann Burns, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.
NITRO: Mandie Clay, Master of Arts; Lacie Jo Fogarty, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Lindsey Marie Nunley, Bachelor of Science; Brandon Preece, Master of Business Administration; Cristen Dawn Wyatt-Young, Master of Social Work; Michaela Shea Young, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors.
POCA: Katherine J. Reed, Master of Arts; Corie Blair Stewart, Regents Bachelor of Arts.
RED HOUSE: Benjamin Seth King, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude; Skye Savannah Kinser, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Hannah Beth Lucas, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering, Cum Laude.
SCOTT DEPOT: Marisa Albert, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Nicholas Jacob Ashley, Bachelor of Arts; Logan Ryan Beach, Master of Science; Evan Michael Haley, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Christian Thomas Hall, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Kelsea Michelle Danae Helmick, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Brett Austin Hill, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Madelaine Brooke Meade, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Michael S. Peaytt, Master of Arts; Danielle Nicole Poe, Master of Arts; Marina Nichole Saunders, Master of Science; Marlene Marie Smith, Certificate Program; Brandi Susan Stroup, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Carli Helen Withrow, Bachelor of Business Administration.
WINFIELD: Donald Eugene Crouch, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Jordan Lyndsey Hylton, Bachelor of Science; Katherine Lewis, Master of Arts; Ryan Earl Lockhart, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Elizabeth Kay Nolen, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Elizabeth Louise Null, Master of Arts; Mackenzie Lynn Pritt, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Peyton Michael Stevens, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Ann Marie Wilkinson, Doctor of Education; Noah Daniel Woodrum, Bachelor of Arts.