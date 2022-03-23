HUNTINGTON — More than 1,000 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in December 2021.
Area graduates’ name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), are listed below.
The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/news/graduates-for-december-2021/.
ELEANOR: Lindsey Nicole Roberts, Master of Arts; Nicholas Lee Whittington, Associate in Nursing.
FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Summer Lianne Wright, Master of Social Work.
HURRICANE: Tracy Marie Adkins, Master of Social Work; Seth Jacub Armstrong, Bachelor of Social Work, Magna Cum Laude; Michael A. Bissell, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Baeley Noel Blake, Bachelor of Arts; Iliana Borrero Ontiveros, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Trevor Dennis Cantrell, Master of Business Administration; Matthew Ryan Cole, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Faith Lynn Craddock, Associate in Nursing; Brennen Michael Criswell, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Regina Cross, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Richard Crout, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Courtney Renee Crusan, Bachelor of Social Work; James Joesph DeMuth, Bachelor of Arts; Trevor James Dolan, Bachelor of Arts; Zachary Christian Doss, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Traci A. Dunmire, Certificate Program; Jennifer Lynne Good, Master of Arts; Jessica Rae Hiteshew, Master of Science; Kevin Quoc Hoang, Master of Science; Courtney Hudson, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Thomas Mont Kessler, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Joseph Wyatt Lawson, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Cum Laude; Alexander Lee, Bachelor of Science; Chelsey Lynn Lilly, Bachelor of Arts; Nicholas Trent Martin, Bachelor of Business Administration; Benjamin Cole McCallister, Bachelor of Arts; Garrett Todd Meadows, Bachelor of Business Administration; MaKayla Nakail Moss, Bachelor of Science; Jordan Nicole Neal, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Alana Renea Nichols, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Hunter Zane Pennington, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Braiden Michael Powell, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Michelle Lenora Scarbro, Master of Social Work; Aria Gayle Searles, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Marina Rae Searls, Associate in Nursing; Lisa Shaffer, Associate in Nursing; Erika Leeann Shannon, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Megan L. Smith, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Sawyer Scott Smith, Master of Business Administration; Hanna Mitchell Taylor, Master of Science; Micha Rae Thompson, Master of Science; Jamie Lynn Vermillion, Bachelor of Business Administration; Breanna Shawn Walls, Associate in Nursing; Caleb Douglas White, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Savannah White, Bachelor of Arts; Brittany J. Williams, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Cassandra Sue Workman, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors.
POCA: Angela B. Douglas, Master of Arts; Sana Faisal Ghori, Master of Science; Heather Dawn Johnson, Master of Social Work.
RED HOUSE: Elizabeth Colleen Bell, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Jamie Elaine Sizemore, Associate in Nursing.
SCOTT DEPOT: Casey Charles Arthur, Master of Business Administration; Nicholas Conner Ball, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Bailey Nicole Bennett, Associate in Nursing; Robert O’Brien Clark, Master of Science; Kirsten Collins, Master of Arts; Joshua David Fields, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Evan Michael Haley, Master of Science; Braeden Garrett Hammar, Bachelor of Arts; Alicia Gail Lane, Master of Social Work; Taylor Beth Rayne McClanahan, Master of Social Work; Alyssa Dianne Milbee, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Kelsey Renee Miller, Associate in Nursing; Marshall Justin Myers, Bachelor of Business Administration; Emilee Morgan Pyrtle, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Grant Rooper, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Lauren Kaye Shilot, Bachelor of Science; Olivia Lynn Spears, Master of Science; Jodi Lynn Winter, Master of Business Administration; Tasha Withrow, Master of Science.
WINFIELD: Rachel Ann Brinkerhoff, Certificate Program; Rachel Ann Brinkerhoff, Master of Science; Brooklyn Elizabeth Coleman, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Tyler Vincent Cornell, Master of Business Administration; Sydney Helen Hancock, Master of Science; Alyssa Brooke Hazler, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Charity Lenora Isadora Matney, Bachelor of Social Work, Magna Cum Laude; James Tyler Payne, Master of Science; James Tyler Payne, Certificate Program; Madelyn Nicole Walker, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; RuthAnna Lee Witmer, Master of Business Administration.