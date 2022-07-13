HUNTINGTON — More than 1,300 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in May 2022.
Area graduates’ name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), are listed below.
The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/news/graduates-for-may-2022/.
BUFFALO: Brooklyn Noel Persinger, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude.
CULLODEN: Hannah Jo Black, Bachelor of Business Administration; Emily Grace Cloer, Master of Arts; Aryanna Grace Lilly, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jeremy Logan McCloud, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Allison Cathleen Perkins, Master of Arts; Connor Mason Sharp, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
ELEANOR: Mackenzie Rose Butler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude; Amanda Fincham, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Joseph Isaac Mace, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Jacob Thomas Martin, Associate in Nursing; Charles Manville Savilla III, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Chance Christian Williams, Doctor of Pharmacy.
FRAZIERS BOTTOM: Maria Paula Kester, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude.
HURRICANE: Cristal Angulo, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Melissa Ellen Ashman, Doctor of Medicine; Bobbie Jo Bailey, Doctor of Pharmacy; Bobbie Jo Bailey, Certificate Program; Peyton Arthur Becnel, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Madison Taylor Boyd, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Jonathan Andrew Chapman, Bachelor of Business Administration; Ashley Nicole Cline, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Mackenzie Brooke Combow, Master of Business Administration; Lucy Mishelle Diedrich, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Samantha Lynn Donahoe, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Zachary Christian Doss, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Seth Thomas Edgar, Bachelor of Science; Holly Elizabeth Edwards, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Emmalee A. Ellison, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Sarah Marie Ellison, Master of Arts; Chantil Myriah Foster, Master of Arts in Teaching; Bailey Quinn Fullen, Associate in Nursing; Chloe Danielle Fullen, Associate in Nursing; Emily Paige Fuller, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude; John Joseph Gdula, Master of Arts; Courtney Nicole Golden, Bachelor of Arts; Olivia Camille Hart, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Kayla Marie Haynes, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Emily Dannielle Hendricks, Doctor of Medicine; Jennifer Erin Henning, Certificate Program; Jennifer Erin Henning, Master of Arts; Amanda Dawn Hightower, Bachelor of Science; Mark Alexander Hrko, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Sarah Andrea Huff, Master of Science in Nursing; Ashton Lyric Irvin, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Alex Thomas Jackson, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Kyla Danee Jackson, Associate in Nursing; Gavin N. Jones, Doctor of Pharmacy; Chandler Zane Kerns, Master of Science; Christina Kinder, Certificate Program; Lily Nicole Lauffer, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude; Jonathan Richard Lester, Bachelor of Science; Anna Christina Marsh, Master of Business Administration; Daniel S. Mashayekhi, Bachelor of Business Administration; Daniel S. Mashayekhi, Bachelor of Business Administration; Katie Scarlett McDonald, Bachelor of Arts; Brittany Nicole McWatters, Doctor of Medicine; Shelby Lynn Morgan, Master of Science; Luke Jamison Nelson, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Brooke Alexis O’Dell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lauren Taylor Parsons, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Andrew M. Quinlan, Master of Science; Jaiden Alyse Reed, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Olivia May Richardson, Master of Arts; Delainy Elyse Seccurro, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Shanda N. Settle, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Claire Nicole Shanholtzer, Doctor of Pharmacy; Alexis Nicole Siders, Bachelor of Science; Trentan David Sizemore, Bachelor of Business Administration; Allison Victoria Smarr, Master of Business Administration; Hannah Nicole Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Summa Cum Laude; Katherine Elizabeth Smith, Associate in Nursing; Kirsten Hannah Snodgrass, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Emily Paige Stapleton, Master of Arts; Adolfo A. Torres, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Melba Esther Vargas, Doctor of Pharmacy; Michael Jay Watson, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Joshua Patrick Wine, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude.
LIBERTY: Jacob Steven Finney, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice and Management.
NITRO: Carla Kay Hoskins, Regents Bachelor of Arts; John Francis Caleb Shem Kesler, Master of Arts; Quoc Binh Von Fintel, Bachelor of Science; Rylee Marie Witmer, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Michaela Shea Young, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude.
POCA: Kenneth Lee Lupardus, Doctor of Pharmacy; Robin Lynn McClure, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Ashleigh Nicole McGhee, Bachelor of Business Administration; Ashton Dior Rae McNeil, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice and Management; Kyler Williams Meeks, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Tanner Gage Miller, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude.
RED HOUSE: Catlin Lynn Herdman, Bachelor of Science; Isaac Blake McClanahan, Associate in Nursing; Brooke Alyson McComas, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Parker Allen Samples, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude.
SCOTT DEPOT: Aimee Nicole Asbury, Master of Arts; Bradley Stephen Peck Atkins, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice and Management; Andrew Charles Cottrill, Doctor of Medicine; Travis Lee Edwards, Bachelor of Science; Olivia Hope Freeland, Master of Science; Ethan B. Fry, Associate in Nursing; Andres Manuel Fuentes, Bachelor of Science; Alex Bryant Cole Goode, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice and Management; Emily Grace Huffman, Associate in Nursing; Cameron Joseph Hunter, Master of Science; Dylan Anthony Hunter, Master of Science; Carissa Leigh Jones, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude; Kady Ann Marie Lemons, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Jason Scott Miller, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice and Management; Alysha Nicole Nichols, Doctor of Education; Hayden Michael O’Dell, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Timothy Andrew Pauley, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Harrison Christopher Randolph, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Andrew David Wall, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Delaney Elizabeth Waugh, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Jeremy Ryan Westfall, Master of Business Administration; Wayne Alan Worthington, Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude.
WINFIELD: Gordon Blizzard, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Benjamin Wetherall Clark, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Hollie Grace Cunningham, Associate in Nursing, Associate High Honors; Emily Brooke Fankhanel, Master of Science; Jacey Taylor Fulks, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Natalie Jean Gunnell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude; Dresdyn Jayne Harrison, Bachelor of Business Administration; Daniel Jacob Hartley, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Emily Morgan Hudson, Master of Science; Garry Matthew Jewell, Master of Business Administration; Alexis Paige Lester, Doctor of Medicine; Dakota Lynn Lewis, Bachelor of Business Administration; Clayton Andrew Lightner, Doctor of Pharmacy; Ethan Luke Little, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Mikaela Grace McClure, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Spencer MacCellan Murphy, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Madison Hanley Null, Master of Arts; Rhianna Gavrielle Selbe, Bachelor of Business Administration; Peyton Alexander Thompson, Bachelor of Science; Alyson Taylor Whitney, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.