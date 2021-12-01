HUNTINGTON — The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour will bring the spirit of outdoor adventure to the Marshall Artists Series in Huntington on Dec. 3.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival started in 1976 with a tight-knit group of climbers and outdoor enthusiasts who gathered and conceived collections of short films centered on the theme of mountaineering adventure.
Today, these films are used for one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals known today. Hitting around 550 communities and over 40 countries across the globe, this film festival celebrates achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.
From over 400 entries submitted into the festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are carefully selected to play in theaters around the world.
This year’s tour will have viewers traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports.
The film festival is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling 304-696-6656, visiting ticketmaster.com or at the Keith-Albee box office an hour before showtime.
