GLENVILLE, W.Va. — On Friday, Nov. 1, Marshall Barnhouse will kick off the Glenville State College Alumni Performance Series. Barnhouse will be performing original compositions on the piano beginning at 7 p.m. in the GSC Fine Arts Center Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public.
Barnhouse is a pianist, composer, teacher, and recording artist who began his pursuit of music when he was 8 years old. He graduated from Glenville State College in 1973 and later earned a Master of Arts degree in Piano Performance from Marshall University. He is a retired public school music teacher and served as band director at Gilmer County High School from 1973-1976.
Presently, he maintains a private studio in Hurricane and serves as an organist/accompanist at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church where he plays the world-famous Harrah Symphonic Organ.
He has published works with Augsburg Fortress Press, GIA Publications, and World Library Publications. Currently, he is working toward launching his own publishing company, Pinnacle View Music.
Barnhouse has recorded three CDs, his third and most recent in July 2019 at Piano Haven in Sedona, Arizona. His album, “Awakened,” is currently playing on Enlightened Piano Radio (EPR), Whisperings Solo Piano Radio, Jounreyscapes Radio, and One World Music Radio. He was awarded “Best New Artist” at the EPR awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee in September 2017. He was also nominated for “Best Christian Album” in 2016 by solopiano.com. He performed in the Discovery Concert featuring new artists with Whispering Solo Piano Radio in Atlanta in February 2019 and was recently nominated for “Best Solo Album” by EPR as part of their annual awards. He performed at the EPR awards ceremony at the Place des Arts in Montreal, Canada on September 19.
He lives in Teays Valley, West Virginia with his wife, Donna and son, Christian. To learn more about Barnhouse, visit his website at www.MarshallBarnhouse.com or find his music on Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes, and Youtube under the name Marshall Barnhouse.