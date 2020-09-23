HUNTINGTON — After Saturday’s win over No. 23 Appalachian State, Marshall running back Brenden Knox was asked whether he felt like the Herd was a top 25 team.
Knox’s response was to the point.
“For sure. I see no reason why not,” Knox said. “We just leave that up to everybody else and continue what we’ve got going forward.”
Around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, Knox and the Herd found out how much weight the win over No. 23 Appalachian State carried.
Marshall joined the Associated Press Poll, coming in at No. 25, which marks the first time that the Herd has been ranked since the end of the 2014 season when the team finished ranked No. 23.
Marshall’s inclusion in the AP Poll comes courtesy of the Herd’s 17-7 win over Appalachian State on Saturday, which marked the first time in 17 years that the Herd defeated a ranked opponent and the first time ever that Marshall topped a ranked foe at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Through two games of the 2020 season, Marshall has shown strong performances in front of national audiences.
In week one, the Herd topped Eastern Kentucky, 59-0, in a performance where freshman quarterback Grant Wells shined in his debut, throwing for 307 yards and four touchdowns in the game that was televised by ESPN.
On Saturday, Marshall took advantage of a national audience on CBS, showcasing its defensive prowess against an Appalachian State team who had won 20 of 21 games coming into the contest.
The Herd defense swarmed the Mountaineers’ rushing attack, limiting App State to just 96 yards rushing on 33 carries. That performance came one week after App State rushed for more than 300 yards in a 35-20 win over Charlotte.
Through two games, Marshall’s rushing defense is allowing just 91 yards per game and has not allowed a rushing touchdown.
Marshall has only allowed seven points through those two games, as well — that coming on App State’s opening drive of the game, which the Herd aided with its own miscues, according to head coach Doc Holliday.
“They all played good,” Holliday said of his defense. “You don’t hold that team to seven points — and the seven points they got, I think we had three 15-yard penalties on the drive....At the end of the day, I thought the defensive play was special.”
There are only two teams in college football who have played multiple games that have allowed just seven points — No. 25 Marshall and No. 22 Army.
Those are also two of six Group of Five teams who are ranked in the top-25. Those teams include UCF (No. 13), Cincinnati (No. 14), Memphis (No. 17), Louisiana (No. 19), Army (No. 22) and Marshall (No. 25).
The top seven teams remained unchanged with Clemson taking the No. 1 spot, followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida. Texas jumped into a tie with Auburn at No. 8.
The biggest jump of the week belonged to Miami, who went from No. 17 to No. 12 after a win over Louisville, who fell to No. 24 this week.